Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

Jill Biden dismisses Nikki Haley's proposal for mental competency tests

First Lady calls proposal 'ridiculous'

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Nikki Haley 2024 bid: Promises mental competency tests and term limits for politicians Video

Nikki Haley 2024 bid: Promises mental competency tests and term limits for politicians

'Special Report' panelists weigh in on former President Donald Trump's reaction to Nikki Haley formally launching 2024 campaign and the debt limit standoff on Capitol Hill. 

First Lady Jill Biden dismissed statements made by Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley who called for politicians over the age of 75 to undergo mental capacity tests, according to reports.

CNN reported that in an interview set to air on the network on Monday night, the first lady called the proposal ridiculous, and when asked if the president would consider taking a mental capacity test if elected, she said, "We would never even discuss something like that."

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden prepare to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. 

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden prepare to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.  (Jaob King/Pool Photo via AP)

Haley, 51, threw her name into the hat as a Republican presidential candidate last month and made headlines after calling for "mental competency tests."

NIKKI HALEY CALLS FOR POLITICIANS OVER 75 TO FACE ‘MENTAL COMPETENCY TESTS’

President Biden turned 80 in November and former President Trump, also a candidate for president this go-round, is 76.

A Fox News Poll conducted in late February found that, overall, 77% of Americans favor requiring such tests, with 83% of millennials, 84% of GenXers and 66% of Baby Boomers supporting the idea.

Nikki Haley visits "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios on January 20, 2023, in New York City.

Nikki Haley visits "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios on January 20, 2023, in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The study also found that 87% of Republicans, 74% of Independents and 67% of Democrats surveyed favor the mental capacity tests, as well.

PENCE DISAGREES WITH HALEY ON COMPETENCY TESTS: ‘AMERICAN PEOPLE CAN SORT THAT OUT’

Still, the First Lady rejected the idea of the tests when interviewed by CNN.

"How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky?" she asked the news network. "So, look at the man. Look at what he’s doing. Look at what he continues to do each and every day."

The First Lady is not the first to reject Haley’s proposal, and likely will not be the last.

In fact, former Vice President Mike Pence disagreed with the presidential hopeful’s proposal in an interview with CBS last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I come from southern Indiana, where people think most politicians should have a competency test," Pence, 63, joked. "No, I think the American people can sort that out. I really do."

Former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley targets both Democrats and fellow Republicans over the exploding national debt Video

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics