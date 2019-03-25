Jesse Watters: Obama administration most 'corrupt' since Nixon

“The Five” co-host Jesse Watters called the Obama administration the most “corrupt” since Richard Nixon's presidency, following the Mueller report’s findings of Russian meddling during Barack Obama's presidency and after revealing comments from his former CIA chief John Brennan.

“Barack Obama likes to say he had the most scandal-free administration,” Watters said Monday. “I think that’s out the window now, it looks like he had the most corrupt administration since Richard Nixon.”

Watters chastised the media for not asking Obama’s office for comment on the recent revelations of attempts from Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

“I don’t know why the media isn’t calling Barack Obama’s office and asking him for a comment after this entire charade has been exposed,” Watters said.

Brennan, who led the CIA from 2013-2017, appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday and lamented he may have received “bad information” that led him to predict the president or members of his staff would be indicted.

“I don’t know if I received bad information but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was,” Brennan said. “I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election.”

Brennan, one of President Trump’s loudest critics, wrote in the New York Times last year that the president colluded with Russia and his claims stating otherwise were “hogwash.”

Brennan earlier this month appeared on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” and admitted that a “criminal conspiracy involving the Russians” was developing during his tenure as CIA director.

“It was in terms of looking at what was going on with the Russians and whether or not U.S. persons were actively collaborating, colluding, cooperating and involved in a conspiracy with them or not, but also if there is going to be any member of the Trump family...” Brennan said to host Lawrence O’Donnell.



“Did you see enough at that stage to believe that there would now, that that would result in indictments once investigated?” O’Donnell interjected.

“I thought at the time there was going to be individuals who were going to have issues with the Department of Justice. Yes. And I think we’ve already seen a number of individuals who have been indicted, either have pled guilty or have been convicted now. So again, I don’t have any inside knowledge. I’m not talking with anybody in the special counsel’s office,” Brennan answered.

Watters accused Brennan of trying to hold onto his job and preserve Obama’s legacy by helping former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton get elected to the White House.

“John Brennan the CIA director ran point on the whole thing and they wanted Hillary in there. He wanted to keep his job as CIA director and Obama wanted a third term, it was about legacy for him,” Watters said.