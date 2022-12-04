Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Jeffries says Biden presidency has 'extraordinary record,' looks forward to supporting reelection in 2024

'I certainly expect him to run,' Jeffries says

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said Sunday that he looks forward to supporting President Biden’s reelection in 2024, citing the president’s "extraordinary record" on issues like the economy and health care.

During an appearance on ABC News’ "This Week," Jeffries said he expects the 80-year-old Biden to run for reelection, before rattling off a list of the president’s accomplishments. 

"I certainly expect him to run," Jeffries said. "And I absolutely look forward to strongly supporting him."

"If you think about President Biden’s track record of success, it includes, but is not limited to, the American Rescue Plan, saved the economy, shots in arms, money in pockets, putting kids back in school," he said. "The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, creating millions of good paying jobs, fixing our crumbling infrastructure all across America, urban America, rural America, suburban America, small town America, the heartland of America."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) (C) talks to reporters with Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) (L) and Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) after they were elected to House Democratic leadership for the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 30, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) (C) talks to reporters with Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) (L) and Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) after they were elected to House Democratic leadership for the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 30, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BIDEN SAYS HE WILL MAKE 2024 RE-ELECTION DECISION ‘EARLY NEXT YEAR’

"Gun safety legislation for the first time in 30 years – it will save lives," he continued. "We’ve got to do more, but it was an incredible step. The CHIPS and Science Act, to bring domestic manufacturing jobs back home. And the historic Inflation Reduction Act to strike a decisive blow against the climate crisis, lower energy costs, strengthen the Affordable Care Act, lower health care costs and drive down the high price of life-saving prescription drugs for millions of Americans."

President Joe Biden speaks to volunteers at an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) phone banking event on Dec. 2, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.

President Joe Biden speaks to volunteers at an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) phone banking event on Dec. 2, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"That’s an extraordinary record," Jeffries said. "And on top of all of that, Ketanji Brown Jackson is seated on the United States Supreme Court."

BIDEN SAYS HIS ‘INTENTION’ IS TO RUN FOR RE-ELECTION IN 2024

"That is a compelling track record of success," he added. "I know he’ll have a vision for the future. I look forward to strongly supporting President Biden’s re-election."

Former President Trump and current President Joe Biden.

Former President Trump and current President Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

Biden said last month that his decision on whether he will run for re-election in 2024 will be made by "early next year" and that he was taking the holidays to discuss it with his family.

His 2020 opponent, former President Donald Trump, announced on Nov. 15 that he is running for president in 2024.

