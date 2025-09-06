JD Vance clashes with anti-Trump social media personality over cartel killings: 'I don't give a s---'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

JD Vance pushed back against an anti-Trump social media personality Saturday after he criticized a post the vice president made on X.

The clash between Vance and Brian Krassenstein began when Vance wrote, "Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military."

Vance made the remark following a U.S. military strike against an alleged drug-laden Venezuelan boat in the southern Caribbean. Officials said 11 suspected Tren de Aragua narco-terrorists were killed on Tuesday.

When Krassenstein responded that "killing the citizens of another nation who are civilians without any due process is called a war crime," Vance told him, "I don’t give a s--- what you call it."

Krassenstein later claimed that Vance "should be impeached for this tweet."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, "It's a new day. It's a different day, and … this is an activity the United States is not going to tolerate in our hemisphere."

Hegseth described the strike as a direct hit against a "narco-terrorist organization" that aims to "poison" the U.S. with illicit drugs.

President Donald Trump shared footage of the fiery explosion, declaring that the strike should serve as notice to anyone attempting to traffic narcotics into the United States. He also emphasized that no U.S. forces were harmed in the operation.

The president later confirmed the blast occurred in the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) area of responsibility while the alleged terrorists were in international waters transporting illegal narcotics to the U.S.

"It won't stop with just this strike. Anyone else trafficking in those waters, who we know is a designated narco-terrorist, will face the same fate, and it's important for the American people to protect our homeland and protect our hemisphere," Hegseth said.

Fox News Digital’s Taylor Penley and Diana Stancy contributed to this report.