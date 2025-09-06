Expand / Collapse search
JD Vance

JD Vance clashes with anti-Trump social media personality over cartel killings: 'I don't give a s---'

Vance said, 'Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Venezuela has been operating as a 'narco-state,' former DEA admin says Video

Venezuela has been operating as a 'narco-state,' former DEA admin says

Former acting DEA Administrator Derek Maltz discusses President Donald Trump's strike off the Venezuelan coast on 'America's Newsroom.'

JD Vance pushed back against an anti-Trump social media personality Saturday after he criticized a post the vice president made on X. 

The clash between Vance and Brian Krassenstein began when Vance wrote, "Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military." 

Vance made the remark following a U.S. military strike against an alleged drug-laden Venezuelan boat in the southern Caribbean. Officials said 11 suspected Tren de Aragua narco-terrorists were killed on Tuesday. 

When Krassenstein responded that "killing the citizens of another nation who are civilians without any due process is called a war crime," Vance told him, "I don’t give a s--- what you call it." 

TRUMP CAPS WEEK WITH BOLD MILITARY MOVES FROM PENTAGON NAME CHANGE TO CARTEL CRACKDOWN 

JD Vance in Minneapolis

Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport after paying his respects to victims of the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting in Minneapolis Sept. 3, 2025.  (Alex Wroblewski/Pool via AP)

Krassenstein later claimed that Vance "should be impeached for this tweet." 

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, "It's a new day. It's a different day, and … this is an activity the United States is not going to tolerate in our hemisphere." 

Hegseth described the strike as a direct hit against a "narco-terrorist organization" that aims to "poison" the U.S. with illicit drugs. 

TRUMP’S STRIKE ON CARTEL VESSEL OFF VENEZUELA SENDS WARNING TO MADURO: ‘NO SANCTUARY’ 

Image shows Tren de Aragua cartel

Video footage showed the vessel shortly before it was destroyed off of Venezuela Sept. 2, 2025. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

President Donald Trump shared footage of the fiery explosion, declaring that the strike should serve as notice to anyone attempting to traffic narcotics into the United States. He also emphasized that no U.S. forces were harmed in the operation. 

The president later confirmed the blast occurred in the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) area of responsibility while the alleged terrorists were in international waters transporting illegal narcotics to the U.S. 

Venezuelan vessel destroyed during U.S. military strike.

A Venezuelan vessel was destroyed during the U.S. military strike. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

"It won't stop with just this strike. Anyone else trafficking in those waters, who we know is a designated narco-terrorist, will face the same fate, and it's important for the American people to protect our homeland and protect our hemisphere," Hegseth said. 

Fox News Digital’s Taylor Penley and Diana Stancy contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

