Donald Trump
Published

Ivana Trump laid to rest at NYC funeral, President Trump and family in attendance

Ivana Trump died last week at the age of 73

By Andrew Mark Miller , Brooke Singman | Fox News
Ivana Trump's funeral service at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church Video

Ivana Trump's funeral service at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, is being laid to rest in a New York City funeral on Wednesday afternoon. 

The mass is taking place at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan's Upper East Side and Trump's three children are attending.

Former President Trump, his wife Melania, and son Barron are also attending.

The service is closed to the public.

In lieu of flowers, the Trump family requested that attendees make a donation to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a charity focused on the wellbeing of animals and combating dog abandonment.

A note left at Ivana Trump's former residence reads "Thank you for your contributions to New York."

A note left at Ivana Trump's former residence reads "Thank you for your contributions to New York."

A note left at Ivana Trump's former residence Wednesday reads "Thank you for your contributions to New York."

Ivana, a world-class Czechoslovakian skier and businesswoman, was found dead in her New York City apartment last week at the age of 73. She was found at the bottom of her staircase and a medical examiner determined the death to have been accidental.

Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on his way to former wife Ivana Trump's funeral on July 20, 2022.

Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on his way to former wife Ivana Trump's funeral on July 20, 2022.

Ivana and Donald met New York City and married in 1977, becoming an iconic power couple of the 1980s and a fixture in New York City. Ivana helped manage Trump real estate projects and even designed the interior of Trump Tower.

Ivana was known for her style and elegance throughout the 1980s, along with her accent and her signature beehive hairdo. She later appeared in the 1996 hit film "The First Wives Club" with the now-famous line, "Ladies, you have to be strong and independent, and remember, don’t get mad, get everything."

Ivana Trump's casket is carried into the church during her funeral on July 20, 2022.

Ivana Trump's casket is carried into the church during her funeral on July 20, 2022.

The couple divorced in 1992.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Donald posted on Truth Social last week. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!" 

The Trump children paid tribute to their mother on social media as well including Donald and Ivana's eldest child, Donald Trump, Jr.

"Mom, we will miss you incredibly," Trump, Jr. wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for always pushing us hard, not letting us get away with anything, and instilling so many incredible values and personality traits." 

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump at Frank Campbell Funeral for Ivana Trump's funeral on July 12, 2022. 

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump at Frank Campbell Funeral for Ivana Trump's funeral on July 12, 2022.

"From your sense of humor to your sense of adventure, I am who I am today because of you," he added. "I love you very much. R.I.P."

