Ivana Trump loved dogs — and her legacy of care for animals will continue after her death

The Trump family reportedly has a special request of those who wish to honor the remarkable life and legacy of Ivana Trump as her family and friends lay her to rest on Wednesday in New York City.

Funeral guests and others — in lieu of flowers — will be asked to donate to Big Dog Ranch Rescue (bdrr.org) in Florida and to help save the lives of dogs that are in desperate need.

Lauree Simmons, CEO of Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves, Florida, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday in a phone interview about the need to help dogs that are running out of time — and about the Trump family’s strong and enduring interest in supporting the efforts of this rescue organization.

"Eric and Lara [Trump] and Kimberly [Guilfoyle] and Don [Trump, Jr.] have been very supportive of our dog rescue and the growth that we've had," said Simmons.

"They are involved and helping us," she said.

Simmons noted that all three of Ivana Trump’s children are "huge dog lovers and rescue supporters."

Simmons said she met Ivana Trump several times, but has worked more extensively with Ivana Trump’s children on her organization's canine rescue efforts.

"I feel Ivana would have loved this idea," said Simmons, referencing the donations to the dog rescue in lieu of flowers.

Calling her organization "honored and blessed" that the Trump family chose them for donations, Simmons said the Trumps are "all so charitable."

In a press release announcing the call for donations in place of flowers, Simmons said of Ivana Trump, "Ivana was a survivor. She fled communism, embraced America and raised three exceptional children, who also devote their time and resources to many charities, including Big Dog Ranch Rescue."

Many people enjoy the unconditional love of a dog and the steady support these animals bring.

"Dogs give a blend of love and companionship, and a dog will never let you down," emphasized Simmons.

"They will always be by your side through thick and thin."

She added, "No matter what happens to them, they will always be there for you."

Founded in 2008, Big Dog Ranch Rescue has saved at least 50,000 dogs during its existence.

It is the largest cage-free, no-kill dog rescue community in the nation, according to its website.

"Right now, we have 747 dogs in care at our rescue — and 600 are at our facility in Palm Beach County," said Simmons.

She said that 150 of the dogs "are in foster [care]," she continued, "and we rescue all over the Southeast, from high-kill shelters."

Simmons explained that Big Dog Ranch Rescue saves dogs from euthanasia that are "family-adoptable but out of time."

"We have a lot to do," said Simmons, calling the number of dogs that are in dire straits "the worst it's ever been in my lifetime."

Or they might have a medical condition that is treatable — and yet they are "going to be euthanized just because there is no room at county shelters."

"My mission is to end homelessness through legislation, education and sterilization," she explained.

Simmons cited rising costs and inflation as two factors that are contributing to the explosion of pets in shelters.

She said her organization is rescuing dogs that once were almost guaranteed a home.

"These are wonderful one-year-old golden retrievers, six-month-old shepherds that we’re picking up — we picked up something like 45 puppies just today."

Simmons is committed to helping as many dogs as she possibly can before their time runs out.

And she is thankful to the Trump family for their generosity during their time of enormous grief.

"I feel that Ivana is in heaven now, helping me save lives," she said.

For more information or to donate, visit www.bdrr.org.