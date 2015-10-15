Iran ayatollah's new missile: Lawmakers demanding action

Lawmakers Wednesday pushed the Obama administration to act against Iran's test of a new-generation missile that has fueled fears it may be able to defeat Israel's anti-missile defenses.

"This destabilizing test must be met with immediate action, both unilaterally and at the U.N. Security Council, to make clear that Iran remains prohibited from developing this dangerous technology and uphold your administration's pledge before Congress to counter Iran's ballistic missile program," House Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce, R-Calif., wrote in a letter to President Obama.

In a separate letter, eight members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee asked Obama to quickly determine the U.S. response to Sunday's test and come up with a policy for dealing with future tests.

"We believe it is vitally important that the United States and other world powers immediately address any Iranian violation of international law, particularly as you begin to implement the nuclear agreement reached between the P5+1 and Iran," said the letter, signed by Chairman Bob Corker of Tennessee and fellow Republicans Cory Gardner of Colorado, Jeff Flake of Arizona, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, John Barrasso of Wyoming and David Perdue and Johnny Isakson of Georgia.

Democrat Tim Kaine of Virginia also signed the letter.

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com