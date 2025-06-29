Trump reveals who should testify on Biden administration's alleged cover-up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump revealed who he would like to see testify regarding the alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden's cognitive decline and potentially unauthorized executive actions, telling Fox News' Maria Bartiromo he believes the Biden autopen scandal will go down as one of the "biggest" in history.

"Lisa Monaco, who was a big supporter of Andrew Weissmann [should testify]. These are people that I think are very bad people. They had radical left lunatics working there, and they took over that office. They didn't want Biden and then, after a little while, they realized he's incompetent…" Trump claimed during a "Sunday Morning Futures" exclusive interview this week.

"Biden was never for open borders. Biden was never for transgender for everybody. He was never for men playing in women's sports. He was never for that…" the president added.

Monaco served as the United States deputy attorney general under the Biden administration from 2021 to 2025.

One year ago, Biden's cognitive state was put on display during his sole presidential debate with Trump prior to dropping out of the race and passing the torch to then-Vice President Kamala Harris last summer.

Trump and other Republicans have been quick to speculate that former Biden aides abused presidential power by assuming Biden's role to, as Trump previously wrote in a memo, "assert Article II authority" through executive actions.

"I don't think Biden knew what was happening. The person that operated the autopen was the President of the United States," Trump told Bartiromo. "I think that that's going to be sought out, and we're going to find out what happened."

The president ordered an investigation into the previous administration to correspond with his allegations earlier this year.

Biden, however, has insisted that he was in control of the White House during his term in office.

"I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false," he said in a statement.

"This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations," he added.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.