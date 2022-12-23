Indiana secretary of state to take job at PR firm after leaving office

Indiana’s current secretary of state will be joining a public relations firm that works for state agencies and numerous private companies after she leaves office at the end of December.

Republican Holli Sullivan will start working next month for Louisville, Kentucky-based C2 Strategic Communications as leader of its Indiana business operations, the company announced Thursday.

Sullivan, a former state lawmaker from Evansville, was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March 2021 to lead the secretary of state’s office, which oversees statewide election policies along with registering businesses and regulating the securities industry. Sullivan lost her election bid to remain in office when Diego Morales defeated her for the Republican nomination.

Morales will take office Jan. 1 after winning the November election despite several controversies, including twice being ousted from low-level jobs in the secretary of state’s office.

Indiana clients of C2 Strategic Communications include the state Department of Transportation, the electric utility company AES Indiana, the Caesars Southern Indiana Casino and the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville.