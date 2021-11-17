Ilhan Omar claims Boebert 'defecates' Congress after Boebert's 'brother-husband' dig

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Wednesday night claimed Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert "defecates [and] defiles the House of Representatives" and accused her husband of being "a pervert."

Omar's broadside at Boebert came after the Republican congresswoman referred to Omar as a member of the "jihad squad" and referenced an unconfirmed accusation that Omar married her brother.

Boebert mentioned Omar while attacking California Rep. Eric Swalwell and other Democrats in defense of Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, who was censured by the House and stripped of his committee assignments on Wednesday.

REP. BOEBERT RAISES SWALWELL CHINESE SPY SCANDAL ON HOUSE FLOOR: ‘SLEEPING WITH THE ENEMY’

"The jihad squad member from Minnesota has paid her husband – and not her brother-husband – the other one, over a million dollars in campaign funds. This member is allowed on the Foreign Affairs Committee while praising terrorists," Boebert said.

Omar fired back at Boebert on Twitter Wednesday night.

"Luckily my dad raised me right, otherwise I might have gone to the floor to talk about this insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert," the Minnesota congresswoman tweeted. "I am grateful I was raised to be a decent human and not a deprived person who shamefully defecates & defiles the House of Representatives."

Omar's swipe at Boebert's husband appears to refer to a 2004 arrest.

Boebert and Swalwell also traded verbal blows Wednesday after Boebert knocked the California Democrat over his involvement with a suspected Chinese spy.

"My colleague and three-month presidential candidate from California, who is on the Intelligence Committee, slept with Fang Fang, a Chinese spy," Boebert said of Swalwell. "Let me say that again. A member of Congress who receives classified briefings was sleeping with the enemy."

Swalwell's ties to suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang, also known as Fang Fang, were first reported by Axios last December and prompted House Republicans to draft a resolution to remove Swalwell from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, but the resolution was tabled by the Democrats. Axios had reported that Fang targeted up-and-coming politicians, including Swalwell, and that federal investigators alerted Swalwell of Fang’s behavior in 2015. Swalwell then cut off all ties with Fang and has not been accused of any wrongdoing, the report said.

Swalwell hit back at Boebert's comments on Twitter, writing, "Weird. If I had done anything wrong the FBI would have raided my house. They didn’t (and went as far to issue a statement saying I did nothing wrong). BUT yesterday they did raid the home of @laurenboebert’s campaign manager. They’re always projecting."

Local media reported Wednesday that federal, state, and local authorities searched the homes of Sherronna Bishop, a former campaign manager for Boebert, and three others, including Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, as part of investigation into allegations that Peters was involved in voting machine security breaches.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed reporting