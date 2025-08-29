ICE deported nearly 200,000 so far during Trump's second term, setting pace for highest level in decade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported nearly 200,000 people so far since President Donald Trump returned to office in January, a Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News Digital, putting the agency on track to record its highest number of removals in a decade.

The spokesperson said Friday that ICE removed 199,600 individuals from the U.S. between January and Aug. 27, 2025. In the first three months of this ongoing fiscal year, between the beginning of October 2024 to the end of December 2024 – which were former President Biden's final months in office – ICE said it deported 71,405 people.

The combined figure puts ICE at around 271,000 deportations during the federal Fiscal Year 2025, which ends Sept. 30.

ICE removed 271,484 individuals during the previous fiscal year, which was the highest figure since FY2014 under former President Barack Obama, when there were 315,943 deportations.

Of the last fiscal year’s removals, around 33% had "criminal histories," ICE said, including 47,885 with charges or convictions for assault, 16,552 for sexual assaults and sexual offenses and 2,699 for homicides.

"Of the 271,484 individuals removed, 237 were known or suspected terrorists, a 70.5% increase compared to fiscal year 2023, and eight were human rights violators for an increase of 33.3% compared to fiscal year 2023," ICE also said that year.

White House border czar Tom Homan said Thursday, "Operations are ramped up across the country."

"But you are going to see a ramp up of operations in Chicago, absolutely. You're going to see a ramp up of operations in New York, you're going to see a ramp up of operations continue in L.A. and, you know, Portland, Seattle, I mean, all these sanctuary cities that refuse to work with ICE, where we know public safety threats are being released every day into this country, especially those cities, we're going to address that," Homan added.

"We don't have that problem in Texas and Florida, where all the sheriffs are working with us. They're actually holding people for us and letting us know when someone's being released," Homan also said. "So we're going to take the assets we have and move on to problem areas like sanctuary cities where we know for a fact they're releasing public safety threat, illegal aliens to the streets every day. That is where we need to send the majority of the resources, and that is where they are going."

A senior Department of Homeland Security official also told Fox News Digital that recent total deportations from all federal agencies "have reached nearly 350,000" and "this is just the beginning."

"President Trump and Secretary Noem have jumpstarted an agency that was vilified and barred from doings its job for the last four years. In the face of a historic number of injunctions from activist judges, ICE, CBP, and the U.S. Coast Guard have made historic progress to carryout President Trump’s promise of arresting and deporting illegal aliens who have invaded our country," the DHS official said.

"Additionally, illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now or face the consequence. Tens of thousands are using the CBP Home App to self-deport. Migrants are now even turning back before they reach our borders -- migration through Panama’s Darien Gap is down 99.99%," the official added.