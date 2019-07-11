ICE deportation raids set to being Sunday after Trump delay, report says

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are preparing to conduct raids beginning on Sunday to arrest thousands of undocumented families across the U.S. just weeks after President Trump announced that he was delaying the operation.

The agents will target at least 2,000 immigrants who have already been ordered to be deported, The New York Times report said, citing two current and one Department of Homeland Security officials. The report said the raids will include "collateral" deportations, which means illegal immigrants at the scene of the raid who are not the target of the raid could be detained.

The White House and ICE did not immediately respond to emails from Fox News. An ICE spokesman declined to comment for the paper to ensure the safety of the department's agents.

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director, told reporters on Wednesday that the raids are “going to happen.” He did not go into details at the time.

The June operation was expected to target 2,000 families in up to 10 cities, including Chicago, Baltimore, New York, Houston, Los Angeles and Miami. Last month, Trump announced on Twitter that he wants ICE agents to start the process of “removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the U.S.”

Trump delayed the sweeps, saying he would give lawmakers two weeks to work out solutions for the southern border. The decision came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump asking him to call off the raids.

But three administration officials told the Associated Press that scrapping the operation was not just about politics.

They said ICE leaders had expressed serious concerns that officers’ safety would be in jeopardy because too many details about the raids had been made public.