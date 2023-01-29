Expand / Collapse search
Congress
Published

Former Twitter executives to testify before House Oversight Committee on Biden laptop

The executives will testify regarding the censorship of Hunter Biden's laptop

By Anders Hagstrom , Chad Pergram | Fox News
Three former Twitter executives will appear before the House Oversight Committee for testimony on February 8, Fox News has learned.

The three former executives, who have yet to be named, will testify regarding the company's decision to censor the New York Post's article on Hunter Biden's laptop in the weeks before the 2020 election.

The hearing will be the first major session for the Oversight Committee under chairman James Comer, R-Ky., who has engaged in multiple investigations of the Biden family. The committee is also seeking answers regarding the classified documents found inside President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home.

The hearing will come months after journalist Matt Taibbi published internal Twitter communications discussing the laptop story. The news came as part of the Twitter Files, a mass release of Twitter's internal documents organized by the company's new CEO, Elon Musk.

CBS VERIFIES HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP, BECOMING LATEST NEWS OUTLET TO PIVOT AFTER DISMISSING SCANDAL IN 2020

Hunter Biden is seen at a park in Malibu, California on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Hunter Biden is the son of President Joe Biden, who it was revealed this week had classified documents in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware home.

Hunter Biden is seen at a park in Malibu, California on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Hunter Biden is the son of President Joe Biden, who it was revealed this week had classified documents in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware home. (Backgrid)

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 12: Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., prepares for a television interview in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, January 12, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 12: Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., prepares for a television interview in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, January 12, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

JAKE TAPPER DECLARES HUNTER BIDEN CLAIMS ‘TOO DISGUSTING' TO REPEAT ON CNN: ‘THE RIGHTWING IS GOING CRAZY’

The documents revealed that multiple high-level Twitter executives eventually agreed to emergency moderation measures to stop the spread of the Hunter Biden story, even though many of them were worried they had little justification to employ such measures.

One revealing email depicted former Twitter head of trust and safety Yoel Roth apparently claiming that though "the facts remain unclear" on whether the New York Post story could be stifled, he encouraged staff to muzzle it in light of the "lessons of 2016."

Musk fired the Twitter executives responsible for censoring the laptop story soon after taking over the company in November. Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's chief censor, was among those fired after documents showed she oversaw the effort to quash the Post's story.

Vijaya Gadde, Chief Legal Officer at Twitter.    REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Vijaya Gadde, Chief Legal Officer at Twitter.    REUTERS/ Mike Blake (REUTERS/ Mike Blake)

While Gadde is a likely candidate for the February 8 hearing, the Oversight Committee has yet to identify those who are expected to testify.

Fox News' Gabriel Hayes contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.  

