Hunter Biden
Published

Hunter Biden's lawyer claims Trump is endangering family with online rhetoric, accusations

The attorney representing Biden specifically addressed former President Trump's accusations that the cocaine belongs to a member of the Biden family

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A lawyer representing Hunter Biden has written a letter to the legal team of former President Trump accusing him of endangering the presidential family through his social media posts.

Attorney Abbe Lowell, who represents President Biden's son, claimed Trump's rhetoric has been responsible for previous incidents of political violence. 

"The most urgent issue is Mr. Trump's thinly veiled calls to action to his easy-to-trigger followers," the letter read.

SECRET SERVICE CLOSING WHITE HOUSE COKE PROBE WITHOUT A SUSPECT BAFFLES ONLOOKERS

Hunter Biden in sunglasses

Hunter Biden arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C.,for the Fourth of July. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Specifically, the letter drew attention to the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, in October 2022 and the arrest made last month outside former President Obama's residence in Washington, D.C.

"This is not a false alarm," Lowell said. "We are just one such social media message away from another incident, and you should make clear to Mr. Trump — if you have not done so already — that Mr. Trump’s words have caused harm in the past and threaten to do so again if he does not stop."

REPUBLICANS ERUPT OVER 2015 EMAIL EXPOSING 'ULTIMATE PURPOSE' OF HUNTER'S INVOLVEMENT WITH BURISMA

Hunter Biden gets off plane with president

President Biden has snapped at reporters who have asked him about alleged corruption involving him and his son, Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The letter addressed two specific accusations frequently made by Trump against Biden and the wider Biden family — the mishandling of classified documents and responsibility for the cocaine recently discovered within the White House.

"You know, if Mr. Trump does not, that Mr. Biden has neither committed nor been accused of the charges that your client is claiming (e.g. mishandling or even having access to clasified information)," Lowell continued, "And that the Biden family was not at the White House (let alone in the vestibule) in the period when the cocaine was found."

Trump is not the only public figure to speculate on the Bidens connection to the cocaine found in the White House on July 2.

The outside of the White House

The White House in Washington, D.C. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Secret Service announced Thursday that it had closed its investigation into the cocaine found at the White House earlier this month and said it is "not able" to "single out a person of interest" because of a lack of physical evidence.

"This is the most secure building probably in America just to get into the door before you get through the gate, you go through security as a member of Congress. When I come with my own security, I still go through security," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told "The Story" on Thursday.

He added, "They have cameras 24-7. It just seems to me when it comes to the ‘Biden, Inc.’ family, they get treated different than anybody else."

