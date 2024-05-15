California mayors duel on social media over law enforcement response to UC Irvine anti-Israel protests

Two California mayors clashed on social media after law enforcement was called to confront anti-Israel agitators on the University of California, Irvine campus.

While replying to a UC Irvine public announcement to students on X, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and former Newport Beach Mayor Will O'Neill shared their competitive perspectives as law enforcement swarmed onto the California campus after protesters set up barricades.

"It’s a shame that peaceful free speech protests are always responded to with violence," Khan wrote. "Taking space on campus or in a building is not a threat to anyone."

"UCI leadership must do everything they can to avoid creating a violent scenario here. These are your students w/ zero weapons," she added.

Following the Irvine mayor's comments on law enforcement, the former Newport Beach mayor slammed Khan's "careless wording," saying that she "preemptively accused officers" of violence.

"Police officers from Newport Beach are currently in Irvine providing assistance at the request of a mutual aid call. Your careless wording makes it appear that you are preemptively accusing our officers, and officers from the many law enforcement agencies who responded, of violence," O'Neill replied.

O'Neill called for the current mayor to "clarify" her message.

"If that’s what you meant, then your message is beneath the office of Mayor. If it is not, then clarify immediately," he wrote.

The dueling comments came after UC Irvine was swarmed by anti-Israel agitators on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a UC Irvine spokesperson said that the campus erupted into chaos after several hundreds of protesters entered the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall and began to barricade the building at 2:30 p.m. PST.

The university said that it put out a call to local law enforcement and received immediate assistance from the Irvine Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

At least one protester was seen being arrested in livestream footage of the anti-Israel agitators' confrontation with police.

Authorities said that the protesters who entered the campus on Wednesday afternoon joined the established encampment that has been occupying the campus since April 29.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Khan and O'Neill for comment.