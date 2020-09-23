Sen. Rand Paul says Homeland Security panel will refer report on Bidens, Ukraine to DOJ for criminal probe

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., plans to refer the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees' report on their investigation into Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings to the Department of Justice later this week, he told "The Story" Wednesday.

"I think riding on Air Force Two and doing business is illegal ... and probably a felony," Paul told host Martha MacCallum. "I think it's illegal to take money from a Russian politician's wife, $3.5 million, was it reported accurately?"

Paul was referencing items from the new report which details Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings and his alleged “extensive and complex financial transactions."

The Senate committees revealed that they had obtained records that “show potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals.

Investigators also found millions of dollars in “questionable financial transactions” between Hunter Biden and his associates and foreign individuals, including the wife of the former mayor of Moscow as well as individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

"I think the only way to determine the actual legality of this is to have it referred to the Department of Justice," said Paul, a member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, "so I'm gonna send the report over tomorrow. I don't know if the whole comittee will vote for it but ... we are asking for a criminal referral."

The senator added that he wants to see "a criminal investigation that's justified.

"Here is this evidence, look at it, and then you as the lawyers for the government decide if you have enough to prosecute," he said, "but I think we should refer this for a criminal investigation."

Asked earlier about the grand jury indictment of a former Louisville police officer in connection with the March drug raid that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, Paul expressed his commitment to eliminating so-called "no-knock raids" and said he is "working hard to try to make sure either federal law or local law prevents this from happening" again.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.