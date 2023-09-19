Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to federal gun charges

Hunter Biden is expected to plead not guilty to federal gun charges, his lawyers said Tuesday in a letter to the judge presiding over the case. The attorneys also requested his initial court appearance take place "by video."

Biden was charged by Special Counsel David Weiss with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

"We write on behalf of our client, Robert Hunter Biden, in response to the Court’s Order issued on September 18, 2023, related to Mr. Biden’s initial appearance," Biden attorney Abbe Lowell wrote in a letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge from the District of Delaware Christopher Burke. "We respectfully request that the Court hold Mr. Biden’s initial appearance in this matter by video conference."

"Mr. Biden also will enter a plea of not guilty, and there is no reason why he cannot utter those two words by video conference," Lowell continued. "In short, Mr. Biden is satisfied that his constitutional rights will be met by conducting his initial appearance by video conference."