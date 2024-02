Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Hunter Biden reportedly said in a new interview published Monday that he views his sobriety battle as key to ensuring former President Trump does not win a second term in November.

"Most importantly, you have to believe that you're worth the work, or you'll never be able to get sober. But I often do think of the profound consequences of failure here," Hunter Biden told Axios about his struggle with addiction.

"Maybe it's the ultimate test for a recovering addict – I don't know," the president's son said. "I have always been in awe of people who have stayed clean and sober through tragedies and obstacles few people ever face. They are my heroes, my inspiration."

"I have something much bigger than even myself at stake. We are in the middle of a fight for the future of democracy," he added.

Hunter Biden said he feels obligated to "make it through that fight clean and sober, and I feel a responsibility to everyone struggling through their own recovery to succeed."

"I don't care whether you're 10 years sober, two years sober, two months sober or 200 years sober — your brain at some level is always telling you there's still one answer," he said.

The president's son also gave advice to others struggling to stay sober.

"Embrace the state in which you came into recovery — which is that feeling of hopelessness which forces you into a choice," he said. "And then understand that what is required is that you basically have to change everything."

Hunter Biden is expected to testify before closed doors on Wednesday before the Republican-led House Oversight and Judiciary committees, where lawmakers are expected to focus on President Biden's son's business dealings, as well as his addiction to alcohol and crack cocaine.

In a filing last week, the Justice Department alleged that Hunter Biden's iPhone had pictures and videos of "apparent" cocaine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia documenting his drug use in November and December 2018. Hunter Biden is charged with lying about his drug use on a federal form to purchase a firearm.

The filing also revealed that Hunter talked about his drug use with his then-girlfriend, Hallie Biden.

Hunter's lawyers disputed one of the photos, saying it depicted sawdust, not drug residue.

Hunter Biden's notorious laptop's content provided a window into his overseas business dealings, as well as more sordid material like homemade sex tapes and videos that appeared to show him using illegal drugs. The New York Post's reporting about the laptop was censored on social media before the 2020 election amid pressure from the FBI.

Last July, Hunter Biden swore in a federal court hearing that he had been sober since June 1, 2019.

At a hearing in September, U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke said Hunter Biden had tested negative for drugs and alcohol since August, and the president's son's legal team told Axios he has continued to test negative since then.

A baggie of cocaine was found at the White House in a storage locker last July, but the Secret Service closed their investigation without identifying a suspect.

In his memoir, Hunter Biden wrote about how he was still in the throes of his addiction weeks after a family intervention at their home in Delaware when his father, Joe Biden, announced his presidential candidacy in April 2019. Hunter fled to California, where he met and soon married Melissa Cohen, a documentary filmmaker.

He considered their wedding his initial sobriety date – May 17, 2019, the day before Joe Biden officially launched his campaign in Philadelphia, according to Axios.