Hunter Biden to release memoir 'Beautiful Things' in April focusing on substance abuse

President Biden's son Hunter Biden, 51, will publish a memoir called "Beautiful Things" on April 6 through Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

"Beautiful Things" was acquired in the fall of 2019, the Associated Press reports, and will focus on Hunter Biden's struggles with substance abuse. Biden's finances are currently under Department of Justice investigation.

Simon & Schuster is the same publishing company that dropped Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., from a book deal after a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol.

"In his harrowing and compulsively readable memoir, Hunter Biden proves again that anybody — even the son of a United States President — can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley," author Stephen King writes in a blurb. "Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where's Hunter? The answer is he's in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful."

In a snippet released by Gallery, Biden writes in his book, "I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love."

During one of last fall's presidential debates, Joe Biden defended his son from attacks by Trump.

"My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem," the Democratic candidate said. "He's overtaken it. He's fixed it. He's worked on it, and I'm proud of him. I'm proud of my son."

The title of Hunter's book refers to an expression he and his brother would use with each other after Beau's diagnosis, meant to emphasize what was important in life.

Biden has denied any wrongdoing in the DOJ investigation into his tax affairs.

Biden is reportedly splitting time between the Los Angeles area and Washington, D.C., while pursuing a career in art. Last year, an Arkansas judge ruled Hunter Biden is the "biological and legal father" of a child he fathered with an ex-stripper, contradicting the younger Biden's previous denials that he had any role in the pregnancy.

Financial terms for "Beautiful Things," which was written in collaboration with the author and journalist Drew Jubera, were not disclosed.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.