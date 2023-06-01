Hunter Biden attorney deposes laptop repairman in leak lawsuit: source

Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell deposed John Paul Mac Isaac — the computer repair shop owner who turned a laptop belonging to the president's son over to authorities and members of the press — in Delaware on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter tells Fox News.

The development was first reported by Axios and is part of a countersuit President Biden’s son has filed against Mac Isaac, which alleges he illegally distributed Hunter's personal data and accuses him of six counts of invasion of privacy.

In 2020, Mac Isaac said a man who he believed to be Hunter Biden dropped off three laptops at his store in April 2019, only one of which was salvageable. While repairing the laptop, Mac Isaac said he discovered disturbing material.

The customer did not return for the laptop within 90 days, and Mac Isaac could not get in touch with him. Mac Isaac said he first searched the emails by keyword in June or July 2019.

According to Mac Isaac’s account, the FBI first made a forensic copy of the laptop, then returned weeks later with a subpoena and confiscated it.

When he stopped hearing from the FBI , Mac Isaac said he contacted several members of Congress, who did not respond.

Hunter Biden seemingly admitted that the laptop belongs to him in a February 2023 letter from his lawyers.

Fox News Digital previously reported in May 2022 that Mac Isaac was fighting back after several public figures and media outlets accused him of being a "Russian asset" before the 2020 election.

Mac Isaac filed a lawsuit against House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and media outlets including CNN, Politico and The Daily Beast, accusing them and Schiff of defamation.

"It was pretty quick out of the gate that I was labeled a hacker and then, after Adam Schiff and 51 intelligence experts decided to pen a letter and tell the rest of the American people I was a Russian asset, things have gone downhill from there," he told Fox News' Carley Shimkus at the time.

Mac Isaac lost his business following the accusations and noted that he employed the help of the Wilmington Police Department to stay safe at his shop before fleeing the state altogether.

