Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate rips Democrats' silence on pro-life office attack: 'Par for the course'

An Oregon gubernatorial candidate is slamming Democrats in the Beaver State for the party's silence on a Molotov cocktail attack at a pro-life office over the weekend.

Christine Drazan, Republican candidate for Oregon governor, argued the left's deafening silence is not out of the ordinary on "Fox & Friends First" ahead of Tuesday's primary.

OREGON DEMOCRATS SILENT ON MOLOTOV COCKTAIL BREAK-IN ATTEMPT AT OREGON PRO-LIFE OFFICE

"This is par for the course here in Oregon," Drazan told co-host Todd Piro. "We had months of rioting in Portland streets and Democrat leaders did not stand up for Oregonians. They did not push back against political violence."

"We have got, here in Oregon, a real problem with leadership," she continued. "The radical left is, in fact, leading our state right now."

The attack happened late Sunday night at an Oregon Right to Life office in Keizer. Officials claim the attack began as an attempted break-in, and when the effort failed, suspect[s] ignited two Molotov cocktails.

"They are not actively enforcing the expectations that we have of our society, that political violence is bad," Drazan said. "That's not hard to say. You just said it. I've said it. Political violence is wrong, and we should expect that of our leaders."

There was a small fire that broke out from the attack, but police say there was no one at the office during that time.

SMALL GROUPS OF PROTESTERS SHOW UP AT SUPREME COURT JUSTICES' HOMES TO PUSH FOR ROE V. WADE

The incident comes as the fallout over the leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion has prompted protesters across the nation to target churches, pro-life offices and even the homes of Supreme Court justices.

"Oregonians recognize that we need new leadership," Drazan said. "Oregonians deserve better. They recognize that the only way they're going to get better is if they do not vote for more of the same. Democrats will be more of the same for them."

"They will not solve the problems that Oregonians need solved in our state right now," she continued. "They recognize that this is a real opportunity for us. It's a real opportunity to lead Oregon in a new direction."

Fox News Digital reached out to Gov. Kate Brown, Sen. Jeff Merkley and Sen. Ron Wyden. All declined to respond to multiple comment requests via phone and email.