HUD chief moves to make English the sole language for all agency business following Trump order

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is moving to make English the sole language used for all agency business, Secretary Scott Turner said Tuesday.

The move is in line with President Donald Trump's executive order in March to make English the official language of the United States.

"Following @POTUS’ Executive Order Designating English as the Official Language of The United States, HUD will solely use English for all Departmental business and services," Turner wrote Tuesday on X. "We are one people, united, and we will speak with one voice and one language to deliver on our mission."

Fox News Digital has reached out to HUD.

In a memo sent out Monday, HUD deputy secretary Andrew Hughes advised department leadership of the changes, the New York Post reported.

"We are one people, united, and we will speak with one voice and one language to deliver on our mission of expanding housing that is affordable, helping those in need, caring for our most vulnerable Americans, and revitalizing rural, tribal, and urban communities," he wrote.

HUD previously touted that it accommodated around 222 languages and had an interpretation line for individuals unable to speak English proficiently, the Post reported.

Despite the shift, HUD will make accommodations to offer other languages required under the Americans with Disability Act and the Violence Against Women Act.

"HUD will continue to ensure that all persons have meaningful access to HUD programs and services," Hughes wrote, saying the department also "will continue to provide communication services to the hearing and seeing impaired, and persons with related disabilities."

In previous years, HUD made efforts to offer services in various languages to low-income immigrants who weren't proficient in English.

In March, Trump issued an executive order that revoked an order issued in 2000 by former President Bill Clinton that required federal agencies and recipients of federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

Despite English being the dominant language spoken in the United States, the U.S. has never had an official language.

