Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Housing

HUD chief moves to make English the sole language for all agency business following Trump order

HUD Secretary Scott Turner announces English-only policy following Trump's executive order designating English the as official U.S. language

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Trump signs executive order requiring truck drivers to speak English Video

Trump signs executive order requiring truck drivers to speak English

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to highlight the Trump administration’s first 100 days, discussing efforts to improve air safety, fight congestion pricing, and require English proficiency for truck drivers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is moving to make English the sole language used for all agency business, Secretary Scott Turner said Tuesday. 

The move is in line with President Donald Trump's executive order in March to make English the official language of the United States.

"Following @POTUS’ Executive Order Designating English as the Official Language of The United States, HUD will solely use English for all Departmental business and services," Turner wrote Tuesday on X. "We are one people, united, and we will speak with one voice and one language to deliver on our mission."

TOP TRUMP OFFICIAL VOWS TO END 'CYCLE OF GOVERNMENT DEPENDENCY' IN HOMELESS CRACKDOWN

Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner discusses his role in Washington.

Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner said his agency will move to an English-only model following President Donald Trump's executive order designating English as the official language of the United States.  (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to HUD. 

In a memo sent out Monday, HUD deputy secretary Andrew Hughes advised department leadership of the changes, the New York Post reported. 

"We are one people, united, and we will speak with one voice and one language to deliver on our mission of expanding housing that is affordable, helping those in need, caring for our most vulnerable Americans, and revitalizing rural, tribal, and urban communities," he wrote. 

HUD previously touted that it accommodated around 222 languages and had an interpretation line for individuals unable to speak English proficiently, the Post reported. 

Despite the shift, HUD will make accommodations to offer other languages required under the Americans with Disability Act and the Violence Against Women Act.

'IT WON'T BE LONG': HUD SECRETARY SHARES VIDEO OF DILAPIDATED ROOF TILES AT HQ AMID BID TO MOVE IT OUTSIDE DC

Scott Turner

HUD Secretary Scott Turner appears before the Senate.  (Getty Images)

"HUD will continue to ensure that all persons have meaningful access to HUD programs and services," Hughes wrote, saying the department also "will continue to provide communication services to the hearing and seeing impaired, and persons with related disabilities."

In previous years, HUD made efforts to offer services in various languages to low-income immigrants who weren't proficient in English. 

In March, Trump issued an executive order that revoked an order issued in 2000 by former President Bill Clinton that required federal agencies and recipients of federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

Despite English being the dominant language spoken in the United States, the U.S. has never had an official language. 

Trump to designate English as official US language Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A nationally designated language is at the core of a unified and cohesive society, and the United States is strengthened by a citizenry that can freely exchange ideas in one shared language," Trump wrote in his order.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue