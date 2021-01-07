Hoyer announces no sessions of the House until after the inauguration

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced Wednesday night the chamber would be out of session for more than a week until after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

Hoyer's declaration comes after a day of turmoil at the U.S. Capitol, where thousands of Trump supporters descended on Washington, D.C., to protest the congressional vote to certify the Electoral College tally of the presidential election.

Rioters shattered glass windows and stormed into the Capitol building, waving Trump flags, forcing their way onto the floor of the House, ransacking offices, and ultimately causing entire portions of Capitol Hill to be on lockdown and the formal congressional tally to be delayed for more than six hours.

When lawmakers finally returned to the Senate to reconvene later Wednesday evening -- escorted by local and federal law enforcement officials -- many expressed their despondence at the scene that unfolded, which resulted in four people's deaths.

Hoyer called it a "wrenching day in America" and emphasized the need for a bipartisan effort by leaders "to work to tame the anger and, yes, the hate that some stoke."

Critics from both sides of the aisle slammed President Trump for stoking outrage by his supporters and encouraging them to flock to the Capitol on Wednesday to stand behind him as he continued to refute the results of the election with baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser implemented a curfew of 6 p.m. Wednesday night and said an emergency declaration would remain in effect in the city for 15 days, lifting the day after Biden is sworn into office.