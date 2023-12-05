How and where to watch Donald Trump's town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch the "Hannity" Town Hall with former President Trump on Fox News Channel at 9 pm ET.

Fox News' Sean Hannity will sit down with Former President Donald Trump tonight at 9 p.m. ET for a one-hour interview. The exclusive town hall event will appear on "Hannity" and was pre-taped in Davenport, Iowa.

Viewers can expect the former president to touch on issues that are important to the American people and could vary from immigration and border security to abortion, Obamacare and healthcare. Additionally, the former president's looming indictments are a concern to many Americans and others believe they have been politically motivated.

TRUMP SAYS TAKING MUGSHOT WAS ‘NOT A COMFORTABLE FEELING, ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU’VE DONE NOTHING WRONG'

In August, Hannity questioned the timing of Trump's indictments, saying, "They want you to focus only on Trump indictments, court proceedings, January 6, documents, anything other than Joe Biden. And we went through the timeline last night. If Joe Biden gets bad news, the next day there's another Trump indictment. Shocking."

Viewers can anticipate mention of some or all of his 2024 GOP presidential rivals and opponents, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the campaign trail leading up to November.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Senator Tim Scott, political commentator Larry Elder, American author Perry Johnson, former U.S. Representative Will Hurd and Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez have all dropped out of the fight for GOP nominee in the 2024 presidential election. North Dakota Gov., Doug Burgum, is the latest candidate to withdraw himself from the campaign trail.

In a post on Instagram Monday, Burgum wrote: "Today, we have made the decision to suspend our campaign for President of the United States."

"Our decision to run came from a place of caring deeply about every American and our mission to re-establish trust in American leadership and our institutions of democracy," Burgum added.

DESANTIS STOPS IN ALL 99 IOWA COUNTIES, BUT WILL IT HELP HIM CLOSE THE GAP WITH TRUMP, STAY AHEAD OF HALEY?

In a June interview with FOX & Friends' Brian Kilmeade, Burgum said of Trump's indictments that "You cannot have a democracy where people don’t trust what’s going on."

Trump, the GOP frontrunner, has opted out of GOP presidential debates during this campaign cycle thus far. The former president has skipped the first, second and third debates and is expected to sidestep the fourth debate on Wednesday, Dec. 6 in Alabama.

Hannity hosted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a red vs blue state debate on Nov. 30. The political rivals went at it during a prime-time event over topics and issues including taxes, transgenderism, COVID-19, education, the Biden administration and more.