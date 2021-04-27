How to watch Biden's address to Congress on Fox News

President Biden is scheduled to give his first address before a joint session of Congress Wednesday night at 9 P.M., marking his first 100 days in office.

It is not technically a State of the Union address, which is given by a president starting their second year in office, but it is still a major event. If you don't want to miss out on coverage, here's the schedule and what to expect.

Live coverage of Biden's Congressional address

8:30 P.M. ET: FOX News Audio will provide special coverage of the address with FOX News Radio (FNR) national correspondent Jared Halpern taking the lead

8:55 P.M. ET: Fox News Channel "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier will join Martha MacCallum, anchor and executive editor of "The Story," to helm the special live coverage.

9 P.M. ET: Fox News Digital will stream President Biden’s entire address, as well as provide up-to-the-minute details and a live blog on FoxNews.com. The site will also provide coverage of the Republican and progressive rebuttals to the president’s remarks, featuring video clips of reaction and analysis from the channel.

9 P.M. ET: On Fox Broadcasting, "America Reports" co-anchor John Roberts will provide live coverage from Washington, DC, which will be offered to all Fox affiliates.

10 P.M. ET: Fox Nation will air "Fox Nation Presents: Joint Address Reaction" hosted by Final Thought’s Tomi Lahren.

11 P.M. to 1 A.M ET: Special editions of "Hannity" will be presented live, followed by "The Ingraham Angle" and "Fox News @ Night."

Fox News anchors and correspondents to watch

Fox News Chanel coverage will also include contributions from "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace, senior political analyst Brit Hume and contributors Harold Ford Jr., Ben Domenech and Katie Pavlich from Washington.

Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy and Congressional correspondent Jacqui Heinrich will offer live reports from the White House and the Capitol's Statuary Hall.

Fox Broadcasting coverage will be joined by Washington correspondent Mike Emanuel from the White House and Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram on Capitol Hill

Fox News contributors Guy Benson and Marie Harf will also respond to the night’s events.

Fox News Radio correspondent Gurnal Scott and political analyst Josh Kraushaar will join for live audio coverage.

A panel composed of Fox Nation host David Webb, Fox News Chanel contributor Jason Chaffetz and "Townhall" columnist Erin Elmore will join Lahren to break down the night’s events.

COVID changes to the Congressional event

Only guests invited by Congressional leadership will be allowed to attend this year’s presidential address to Congress.

The invite-only event -- due to tightened coronavirus restrictions -- means not only a lightened security load for Capitol Police but a strict no-guest policy.

Chief Justice John Roberts is the only member of the Supreme Court who will be in attendance.

As the House is in recess this week it is unlikely many Representatives will return to the Capitol for Biden’s address.

Capitol Police, Pentagon, Homeland Security and District-area police are working jointly to secure the event, following the Capitol attack earlier this year.

Chad Pergram and the Associated Press contributed to this report.