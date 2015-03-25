Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 23, 2015

House Waits for Senate on Spending Deal

Chad Pergram
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) says the ball is in the Senate's court for now as it wrestles with two proposals to fund the government and avert a federal shutdown.

"We are trying to figure out a path forward on some kind of spending bill," said Cantor. The Senate is poised to vote on the same batch of cuts made by the House last month to cleave $61 billion for the rest of the fiscal year. In addition, the Senate will then take a vote on a Democratic plan to axe $4.7 billion.

"I think this is really just the first step for the Senate," said Cantor.

The government is currently operating on a temporary spending bill that will run the government through March 18. Lawmaker must either approve a new spending bill by that point or the government will shutter.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) says he doesn't expect either the $61 billion or the $4.7 billion package to pass as lawmakers try to find a compromise figure.

"That does take away two numbers," Cantor laughed when asked about the Senate action.