HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

House votes to set minimum age of 21 for buying semi-automatic weapons in response to spate of shootings

The bill has little chance of clearing the Senate

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
House lawmakers on Wednesday vote to set the minimum age to buy semi-automatic weapons at 21 in response to a string of high-profile shootings.

The bill has little chance of clearing the Senate as it pursues negotiations focused on improving mental health programs, bolstering school security and enhancing background checks.  

A banner hangs at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School on Friday, June 3.

A banner hangs at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School on Friday, June 3. (AP/Eric Gay)

The vote comes after a House committee heard testimony from recent shooting victims and family members, including from 11-year-old girl Miah Cerrillo, who covered herself with a dead classmate’s blood to avoid being shot at the Uvalde elementary school last month. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

