House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested for alleged DUI after Trump's address to Congress

The chief of staff for House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was recently arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, Fox News can confirm.

Hayden Haynes was arrested just before midnight on Tuesday evening for allegedly getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while drunk. The arrest took place around an hour after President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress wrapped up.

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP), who did not identify the suspect, confirmed the arrest to Fox News.

"A driver backed into a parked vehicle last night around 11:40 p.m," a USCP spokesperson said. "We responded and arrested them for DUI."

Haynes has worked in Johnson's office since 2017 and became chief of staff in October 2023, according to LegiStorm records. He was Johnson's campaign manager in 2016.

A Louisiana native, Haynes graduated from Louisana Tech University with a bachelor's degree in 2011, later earning a graduate degree from Gonzaga University in 2014.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, Johnson's office said that the speaker still has "full faith and confidence" in Haynes' "ability to lead the Speaker's office."

"The Speaker is aware of the encounter that occurred last night involving his Chief of Staff and the Capitol Police," the statement read. "The Speaker has known and worked closely with Hayden for nearly a decade and trusted him to serve as his Chief of Staff for his entire tenure in Congress."

"Because of this and Hayden’s esteemed reputation among Members and staff alike, the Speaker has full faith and confidence in Hayden’s ability to lead the Speaker’s office."

Before the arrest took place, Johnson appeared on "Hannity" to praise Trump's speech and said that Democrats "brought shame on themselves and their party" by disrupting the event.

"I'm sure it was received as well at home as it was there by the Republicans and the audience up in the gallery," Johnson said. "It was really shameful what the Democrats did. I mean, they really it was quite a spectacle. They brought shame on themselves and their party."

"But the American people are following what the president is delivering, and they are appreciating it."