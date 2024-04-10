House Republicans grill NYC Mayor Eric Adams on giving migrants prepaid debit cards

FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans is pressing New York City Mayor Eric Adams on whether any federal funds are being used for his city’s prepaid debit card program for migrants.

Adams’ Immediate Response Card pilot program is aimed at giving asylum-seeking families about $350 per month on a prepaid debit card, at a total cost to the city of $53 million. Adams has said the program would only allow them to buy food and baby supplies.

But amid a surge of illegal immigration at the border over the last two years, Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, led a letter to Adams denouncing the initiative as "a free handout to foreign nationals who illegally circumvented our immigration processes."

"Not only does this plan fail to address the underlying source of New York’s surging immigrant population, but it further incentivizes the arrival of illegal aliens who will feel justified in receiving these taxpayer-funded benefits," Gooden’s letter said.

"Your office has claimed the program, which is reportedly designed for purchasing food and baby supplies, will save New York City around $7.2 million per year by reducing food waste. In reality, these ‘savings’ are worthless when compared to costs created by the incentives your city continues to reinforce."

More than 161,000 illegal immigrants and asylum-seekers have poured into New York within roughly the last two years, straining the blue state’s resources and taxpayer funds.

The House Republicans argued of Adams’ new program, "Distributing untraceable cash on transferable debit cards will only result in an increase of immigrants residing in NYC, which you once said would be ‘destroyed’ by the migrant crisis."

"In total, the $53 million planned for the entire program is more than double the amount New York State has budgeted for its Department of Veterans Affairs or Office of National and Community Services in 2025. It is disturbing to see New York City prioritizing undocumented, illegal immigrants over the needs of its own citizens," the letter said.

The lawmakers questioned Adams on whether "any federal funds, including any recent funds approved for New York City," are being used on the program.

They also asked for more details on "the identification a migrant must provide to enroll in the program" and whether they’re first required to be vetted by Border Patrol authorities.

"We hope you will contemplate the long-term and burdensome cost to American citizens and taxpayers in New York City, and we strongly encourage you to acknowledge these consequences when considering future projects for your city. We look forward to your timely and adequate response," they wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Adams’ office for comment.