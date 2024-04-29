Voters in major swing state sound off on Trump trial: video

Voters in one major swing state were not happy when asked about their views on former President Donald Trump's ongoing criminal trial in New York City as well as the multiple other prosecutions he faces.

Most of those voters, who Fox News Digital spoke to at a campaign event for Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown in Reno, Nevada, said they believed Democrats contrived the legal efforts against Trump in order to meddle in this year's presidential election, which a number of recent polls suggest will be trouble for President Biden.

"I'll tell you right now, I am so upset, all I want to do is cry. I feel it's a sham. It's a kangaroo court. They're trying to keep him off the campaign," one voter told Fox. Another argued the trial was "politically motivated," and that they were "going after" Trump in order to "stop Biden from getting kicked out of the White House."

"It shows how the Democrats are using our political system in the wrong way," another voter said.

A recent Quinnipiac poll found a plurality of voters (46%) said they believed Trump did something illegal regarding the 34 falsification of business records charges he is fighting in the trial, something one voter conceded when telling Fox there were people on "all sides" of the issue.

The poll also found a close 45% believe Trump did not do anything illegal, but that same voter said he believed there was a majority in Nevada who "will elect him from prison" if he's convicted.

"I believe it's a smokescreen. I believe it's a ploy to keep the focus on him and not on the horrible way that our government is being run by a president that should not be there," another voter said.

"It's a crime in itself what they're doing to him, but it's only making people more sure of who they're going to vote for. I think it's turning people back to Trump," she added.

Other voters described Trump's trial as a "fiasco," "a big joke," "a slippery slope" and "a waste of money."

The anger over Trump's trial comes as Biden was smacked with more bad news on Sunday in the form of a CNN poll that found him trailing the former president 49%-43% in a head-to-head matchup.

The poll found the lead for Trump grew to nine points (42%-33%) when including independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (16%) and Dr. Cornel West (4%) and Green Party candidate Jill Stein (3%).

Nevada is likely to be one of the most closely watched states this election cycle with a Senate seat crucial to both parties on the line, and its six electoral votes possibly becoming a deciding factor in what is shaping up to be a close race for the presidency.

Elections analysts rate the state's Senate race as either a tossup, "tilt Democratic" or "leans Democratic."