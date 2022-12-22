House set to pass $1.7T spending bill over GOP objections

The House of Representatives is set to pass a $1.7 trillion spending bill on Friday over the objections of Republicans who unsuccessfully urged their Senate GOP colleagues to reject the bill.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will push it through along with a short-term funding measure to avert a partial government shutdown that would otherwise take place after Friday, a move that will allow time to process the giant bill covering the rest of the year. House Republican leadership is actively whipping against the bill.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has called for Congress to pass a short-term funding bill that keeps the government open until mid-January. That timeline would give Republicans more leverage to extract concessions from Biden on policy when they take control of the House in January.

"We're two weeks away, 14 days away from having a stronger hand in negotiations," said McCarthy during an appearance on Fox News' Ingraham Angle this week.

Despite the push by McCarthy, the Senate passed the spending on Thursday with the help of 18 GOP senators.

The bill, which includes more than $7,200 earmarks totaling more than $15 billion, assures the government will be funded until the end of September 2023. It provides $858 billion for defense, $787 billion for non-defense domestic programs, and nearly $45 billion for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"The bill is so important to get done because it will be good for families, for veterans, our national security, even for the health of our democratic institutions," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y .

While both parties negotiated the spending bill in the Senate, it generated significant opposition from Republicans.

Several Senate Republicans even mounted a last-minute push to block the measure in the lead-up to the final vote. Arguing that a GOP-controlled House could exact larger concessions from President Biden come January, the Republicans sought to amend the bill in ways Democrats said would make it impossible to pass in the House.

"Senate Republicans should instead support a short-term spending bill, allowing the new Congress — with the incoming Republican House — to start the spending process over again in January," said Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Late Wednesday, the bill was almost derailed by a Republican push to add immigration language . In exchange for agreeing to speed up the vote process, Lee wanted a vote to maintain a Trump-era immigration policy in place that has prevented millions of immigrants from entering the United States. That so-called Title 42 policy, which was invoked during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, allows immigration to be curtailed for public health reasons.

Lee and GOP senators hoped a simple-majority vote on the amendment keeping Title 42 in place would win the support of enough red state Democrats to pass.

Lee's demand froze the Senate for several hours, and he accused Democrats of dodging the issue because the measure might easily pass. While popular with some moderate Democrats, the Title 42 policy is widely opposed by progressives in the House and would have likely tanked the bill.

By Thursday morning, Schumer agreed to give Lee his vote but also set up a vote on an amendment from Arizona independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema that would have kept Title 42 in place and increased funding for immigration enforcement and processing.

The Senate rejected Sinema's amendment , which required 60 votes for passage. But Sinema's language allowed moderate Democrats facing tough re-election challenges in 2024, like Sinema and Montana Sen. Jon Tester, to vote for keeping Title 42 in place while opposing Lee's amendment, which also failed due to lack of Democratic support.

"This was a runaround designed by Schumer to protect the budget without putting vulnerable senators out on a limb," said a Senate Democratic aide. "Everyone won, except for Mike Lee."

