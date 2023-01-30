House Judiciary Committee hearing on border crisis to feature law enforcement, fentanyl victims group

FIRST ON FOX: The House Judiciary Committee is set to hold a hearing on Wednesday focused on President Biden’s "border crisis," and will examine border security, national security and how fentanyl has impacted American lives, Fox News Digital has learned.

Fox News has learned that Terrell County, Texas Judge Dale Lynn Carruthers; Sheriff of Cochise County, Arizona Mark Dannels; and co-founder of Forever15 Project Brandon Dunn will testify before the committee Wednesday. Forever15 Project spreads awareness and information on Fetanyl poisoning.

Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced the hearing, which will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Republicans have made it clear that they intend to zero in on the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis, whose policies they blame for a record number of migrant encounters that saw 250,000 encounters in December alone.

Meanwhile, sources told Fox News last week that nearly 300,000 illegal immigrants are known to have slipped past overwhelmed Border Patrol agents since the beginning of fiscal 2023, which began in October, Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In fiscal 2022, there were nearly 600,000 gotaways. There were 389,155 gotaways at the border in fiscal 2021, and fiscal 2023 is on track to easily outpace those numbers. Last week, agents told Fox News there have been more than 1.2 million gotaways during the Biden administration.

Republicans have pledged to increase scrutiny of the policies of the administration, including holding hearings at the southern border as well as a potential push to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The administration has pushed back against the criticism, pointing to what it says are signs that a recent set of border policies — which open asylum avenues to migrants from four nationalities while also expanding Title 42 expulsions — are working. It has also touted its anti-smuggling efforts and cooperation with Western Hemisphere countries.

