House GOP reelection arm spotlights 'historic inflation' causing 'not so Merry Christmas'

EXCLUSIVE: The reelection arm of House Republicans is taking aim at 40 Democratic representatives its targeting in the 2022 midterm elections with a new holiday- themed ad spotlighting what it calls the "Democrats’ Historic Inflation Crisis."

The digital ad, shared first with Fox News on Wednesday, is a spoof of what’s commonly known as "Twas The Night Before Christmas," the nearly 200-year-old popular Christmas poem.

"Twas the holiday season, and all through the land, House Democrats’ spending was completely out of hand," the narrator in the spot charges. "Inflation was rising. A 40-year high. But Pelosi and her puppets did not bat an eye. Now gasoline and groceries are costing you more. And families are struggling like never before."

INFLATION SURGE IS A TOP WEAPON FOR REPUBLICANS IN THEIR 2022 ARSENAL

The ad ends with the narrator emphasizing that "celebrating the Christmas season should not be this tough. Tell your Democrat representative you’ve had enough."

The NRCC – which highlights that the new spot is its 20th ad campaign this year – is the latest by the House GOP reelection arm to criticize Democratic lawmakers over the surge in inflation this summer and autumn.

House Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in the 435-member chamber to win back the majority they lost in the 2018 midterms. And they see inflation as a powerful issue as they blame the spending bills passed this year by congressional Democrats and signed into law by President Biden for sparking the price hikes.

"Christmas will be harder for families this year thanks to the inflation crisis Democrats caused with their reckless spending," NRCC chair Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., argued. "Americans can’t afford to foot the bill for Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden’s big government agenda any longer."

GROUP THAT WORKS TO ELECT REPUBLICANS AT STATE LEVEL TOUTS IT'S HOLDING THE LINE AGAINST ‘DC GRINCHES’

The United States is hardly alone in dealing with soaring inflation. It’s a global problem being fed in part by the worldwide surge in energy prices due to demand as economies across the planet recovery from the COVID crisis. And Democrats note that inflation was already rising even before Biden took over in the White House in January, thanks in part to the massive COVID-19 relief spending signed into law by then-President Trump in 2020.

The NRCC was one of the first GOP committees or pro-Republican outside groups to go up with ads on inflation.

"Burgers, buns, propane, gas. This year your Fourth of July is more expensive because Democrats’ harmful economic policies are making everyday goods cost more," charged the narrator in the NRCC spot that went up at the beginning of July.

A FOX NEWS PRIMER: WHAT IS INFLATION?

Fast-forward six months, and inflation’s grown as a major concern to Americans.

Nearly three-quarters of those questioned in a Fox News national poll conducted last month said higher prices at the grocery store and the gas pumps are causing financial hardship.

The economy ranked as the top issue in the survey, and less than a quarter rated the economy positively, down 10 points from the beginning of Biden's presidency. The poll also indicated that inflation (at 45%) was the most pressing economic issue.

Recent polling also indicates that the rise in prices is a major factor in the drop in the president's approval ratings the past five months and in the increased support for the GOP in next year's midterms.

The committee tells Fox News it will spend five figures to run the new ads digitally in the districts of 40 House Democrats.

The lawmakers being targeted are:

AZ-01 Tom O'Halleran

CA-10 Josh Harder

CA-45 Katie Porter

CA-49 Mike Levin

CO-07 Ed Perlmutter

CT-05 Jahana Hayes

FL-07 Stephanie Murphy

IA-03 Cindy Axne

IL-06 Sean Casten

IL-06 Marie Newman

IL-11 Bill Foster

IL-14 Lauren Underwood

IN-01 Frank Mrvan

KS-03 Sharice Davids

ME-02 Jared Golden

MI-05 Dan Kildee

MI-08 Elissa Slotkin

MI-11 Haley Stevens

MN-02 Angie Craig

MN-03 Dean Phillips

NH-01 Chris Pappas

NJ-03 Andy Kim

NJ-05 Josh Gottheimer

NJ-07 Tom Malinowski

NJ-11 Mikie Sherrill

NV-01 Dina Titus

NV-03 Susie Lee

NV-04 Steven Horsford

NY-18 Sean Patrick Maloney

NY-19 Antonio Delgado

OH-09 Marcy Kaptur

OR-05 Kurt Schrader

PA-06 Chrissy Houlahan

PA-07 Susan Wild

PA-08 Matt Cartwright

TX-28 Henry Cuellar

VA-02 Elaine Luria

VA-07 Abigail Spanberger

VA-10 Jennifer Wexton

WA-08 Kim Schrier