House GOP civil war ignites over 'ludicrous' bill to defund NYC while Mamdani is mayor

EXCLUSIVE: New York City's lone Republican member of Congress is criticizing an effort within her own party to defund the Big Apple over Zohran Mamdani's victory in the mayoral race on Tuesday.

"These attempts by those within my party to score cheap political points by going after New York City are not going to be met lightly. We're going to fight back," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Fox News Digital on Friday.

"I'm the only Republican representing our city in Washington. My constituents did not vote for Zohran Mamdani, and then you have people in Washington wanting to punish the whole city for the stupid decisions of a few."

Her ire comes in response to Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., revealing plans for new legislation called the Moving American Money Distant from Anti-National Interests Act, or the "MAMDANI Act" for short.

The two-page bill text stated, "Notwithstanding any other provision of law, during any period in which Zohran Mamdani is mayor of New York, New York" that "any unobligated Federal funds available" for the city "are hereby rescinded," and that "no Federal funds may be obligated or expended for any purpose to New York, New York."

It is expected to be introduced Friday, Fox News Digital was told the day prior.

Malliotakis called out Carter by name, telling Fox News Digital, "Attempts by Congressman Buddy Carter to strip New York City of all its funding is ludicrous and a slap in the face to the hardworking taxpayers of this city, half of which did not even support Zohran Mamdani for mayor."

She argued that New York City pays "an exorbitant amount of federal taxes" and that U.S. government dollars were critical to funding education, transportation and national security priorities like counter-terrorism efforts.

Malliotakis also pointed out that the city is a popular hub for fellow Republicans to seek high-dollar donations.

"Anyone who signs onto that bill, including Buddy, should not come to New York City to raise a dollar for their campaign," she said. "If they're going to sponsor a hostile bill toward our city, then they shouldn't be coming to raise money from our residents."

Socialist Mamdani was elected to be the next mayor of the largest city in the country on Tuesday night, though he only appears to have won just over 50% of the vote, according to the most recent projection.

The 34-year-old won large swaths of Brooklyn and parts of the Bronx and Queens.

But a majority of neighborhoods in Malliotakis' district, which includes all of Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn, voted in favor of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Malliotakis herself had endorsed Republican Curtis Sliwa, who won less than 10% of the vote after a last-ditch bid by the GOP to coalesce around Cuomo.

"I totally agree, we don't want any money going to fund a socialist or communist agenda or specific policies that we strongly disagree with. That's where we're going to hold Zohran Mamdani accountable," she said. "But to say that basic funding for things that everyone across America needs will be halted is ridiculous."

Carter responded to Malliotakis in a statement to Fox News Digital, "Nicole is New York City’s last line of defense against socialism. If everyone stood up for New York City the way Nicole does, it wouldn’t be in this awful mess."

"She and I agree: Taxpayers shouldn’t bankroll a socialist or communist agenda. New York’s new mayor embraces it, and hardworking Americans shouldn’t have to subsidize it. The MAMDANI Act makes that clear, plain and simple," Carter said.

The internal House Republican battle could be a potential warning of what's to come as the socialist readies to begin his term.

While the GOP has already signaled it's poised to use Mamdani's win as a political cudgel against the left, efforts by the right to punish the city — and potentially the Empire State as a whole — could cause friction with the Republicans who represent parts of it.