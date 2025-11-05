Republicans push to make Mamdani the new face of the Democratic Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republicans wasted no time using democratic socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani of New York City as a political cudgel to bash Democrats.

As the 34-year-old state lawmaker from New York City was on his way to a roughly 9-point victory in Tuesday's election in the nation's most populous city, the GOP instantly took aim.

"Democrats have officially handed New York City over to a self-proclaimed Communist, and hardworking families will be the ones paying the price," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Joe Gruters claimed in a statement. "His election is proof that the Democrat Party has abandoned common sense and tied themselves to extremism."

Since Mamdani's Democratic mayoral primary victory in June, Republicans have repeatedly aimed to make him the new face of the Democratic Party, as they work to characterize Democrats as far-left socialists.

And while Mamdani's 9-point general election victory is a shot in the arm for the rise of the socialist movement, it also appears to be the political gift that keeps on giving for Republicans.

House Republicans, who aim to defend their fragile majority in the chamber in next year's midterms, immediately linked Mamdani to Democrats who will likely face challenging re-election campaigns.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Mike Marinella charged on Tuesday night that "the Democrat Party has surrendered to radical socialist Zohran Mamdani and the far-left mob who are now running the show."

And as Fox News Digital first reported on Wednesday morning, the NRCC immediately launched digital ads linking Mamdani to House Democrats who face challenging re-elections in next year's midterms, when the GOP aims to defend its fragile majority in the chamber.

"A radical left earthquake just hit America. The epicenter: New York," the narrator emphasized.

The narrator argued that "the new socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani built his movement on defunding the police and abolishing ICE. Now the socialists are celebrating. They call it progress. We call it chaos. Bureaucrats instead of doctors. Social workers instead of cops."

"This is the future House Democrats want, and your city could be next. Stop socialism. Stop Democrats," concluded the narrator, under pictures of Mamdani and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Jeffries, the top Democrat in the chamber, endorsed Mamdani last week, nearly four months after Mamdani sent political shock waves across the nation with his convincing primary victory.

Mamdani, in his victory speech, said, "I am Muslim. I am a democratic socialist, and most damning of all, I refuse to apologize for any of this."

Democrats insist that the effort to link Mamdani is a distraction from Republicans' inability to deal with the affordability issue.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Viet Shelton said that "because of House Republicans, everything is too damn expensive and working families are struggling. Republican operatives in D.C. know they can’t win on the issues, so we’re seeing them melt down in real time, resorting to ineffective boogeyman attacks. It’s embarrassing."

Mamdani defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was running as an independent, and two-time Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa in Tuesday's election, making history as New York City's first Muslim and first millennial mayor.

He's been heavily criticized by Republicans and some Democrats for his far-left proposals to eliminate fares to ride New York City's vast bus system, make CUNY (City University of New York) "tuition-free," freeze rents on municipal housing, offer "free childcare" for children up to age 5 and set up government-run grocery stores.

Mamdani also took incoming political fire during the campaign over his verbal attacks on Israel, his past critical comments about the New York City Police Department (NYPD), and his proposal to shift certain responsibilities away from the NYPD and focus on social services and community-based programs.

Longtime Republican strategist Colin Reed told Fox News Digital that Democrats "are now going to have an ascendant and emboldened Mayor-elect Mamdani dominating the national spotlight."

Democrats dispute the GOP argument that Mamdani's the new face of their party, as they point to Tuesday night's sweeping gubernatorial victories by moderate Rep. Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey and former Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia.

Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin reiterated that Democrats are a "big tent party" and that from "New Jersey and Virginia and New York, to Georgia and beyond, Democrats ran campaigns relentlessly focused on costs and affordability."

And veteran Democratic strategist Joe Caiazzo emphasized that the 2025 ballot box results "proved that the Democrats' pathway back to majorities in both chambers and the White House runs directly through the idea of building a big enough tent to encompass moderates and progressives."