House Dems' stimulus bill aims to fight coronavirus with 'environmental justice grants'

House Democrats are using their newly unveiled $3 trillion coronavirus relief package to call for $50 million in federal grants, aimed at investigating the environmental impact of COVID-19.

The bill, which represents the largest aid package aimed at the pandemic yet, was released by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday and highlights the need for "environmental justice grants."

The legislation earmarked "$50,000,000, to remain available until Sept. 30, 2021, for environmental justice grants to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus."

The funds would be allocated to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to "investigate or address the disproportionate impacts of the COVID–19 pandemic in environmental justice communities."

Fox News reached out to Pelosi's office on Wednesday, along with outspoken environmental activist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., for clarification on the bill's language, but neither replied to the request for comment.

Pelosi did, however, defend the high price tag of the bill in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, saying, "The American people are worth it."

“This is the biggest disaster that our country has ever faced,” she told the AP. “The president calls it a war — we’re all warriors, that people are dying in the war. No, these are family, and people are dying in the family.”

Pelosi added: “We have to address in a big way. The American people are worth it.”

The package, called the HEROES act, is 1,800 pages long and includes more direct payments beyond the $1,200 check most Americans received under the CARES Act, which passed in March.

The new bill offers another $1,200 payment for each family member in a household, totaling up to $6,000. The House is preparing the vote on the legislation on Friday.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. reported more than 1.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 82,800 deaths.

