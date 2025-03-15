House Democrats to hold 'Day of Action' to push back against GOP-backed spending bill

House Democrats will hold a "Day of Action" across the country on Tuesday to "aggressively" push back against the "diabolical Republican scheme to enact the largest Medicaid cut in our nation’s history" after Congress passed a spending bill to avert a government shutdown.

The Senate voted 54-46 on Friday to pass the stopgap spending bill, with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as the only Republican to oppose the measure. Nearly all Democrat senators opposed it, but Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with the Democrats, voted to pass the bill.

Earlier in the week, the GOP-controlled House passed the short-term bill, otherwise known as a continuing resolution, which will keep spending levels the same as fiscal year 2024 until Oct. 1.

If a spending bill was not passed by the Friday deadline, the government would have entered into a partial shutdown. President Donald Trump backed the bill and urged lawmakers to pass it.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said that the bill "is an attack on veterans, families, seniors and everyday Americans."

"The ongoing Republican assault on the economy, healthcare, the social safety net and veterans benefits requires all of us working together in the weeks and months to come," he said in a statement. "Donald Trump’s disingenuous and nakedly superficial effort to divide us will not succeed."

Jeffries said House Democrats will hold a "Day of Action" throughout America on Tuesday to "aggressively push back against the diabolical Republican scheme to enact the largest Medicaid cut in our nation’s history," adding: "We will partner with our colleagues at every level of government to protect the American people."

Democrats in the House and the Senate, as well as governors, local elected officials, unions, civil rights organizations, democracy reform groups and concerned citizens all have an important role to play, Jeffries said.

"Our party is not a cult, we are a coalition," he said. "On occasion, we may strongly disagree about a particular course of action. At all times, Democrats throughout the nation remain determined to make life better for everyday Americans and stop the damage being done by Donald Trump, Elon Musk and House Republicans."

The Senate's vote on Friday to pass the six-month continuing resolution came after a procedural vote earlier in the day in which enough Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., helped Republicans overcome the filibuster and move forward with the stopgap spending bill.

Jeffries has refused to answer questions about whether he had confidence in Schumer after the senator helped advance the Republican-backed legislation.

Fox News' Julia Johnson contributed to this report.