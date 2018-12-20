House GOP push to add $5B for border wall to spending bill clears key hurdle

House Republicans' push to add $5 billion for President Trump's long-promised border wall to a bill that would fund most of the federal government through early February -- and prevent a partial government shutdown this week -- cleared a key procedural hurdle Thursday night.

The House voted 221-179, along party lines, to advance a "rule" allowing the measure to come to the floor for a final vote. It came hours after the president House GOP leaders that he would not enact a Senate-passed package that does not provide money for the barrier.

Trump's statement increased the chances that parts of the federal government would cease operations at midnight Friday, since it is highly unlikely that a bill that funds the border wall would pass in the Senate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a video statement tweeted Thursday afternoon, Trump said he was "fighting very hard for border security" by insisting on funding for the wall, a central promise of his 2016 presidential campaign.

"We need the wall. The Democrats know it, everybody knows it," Trump said. "It's only a game when they say, 'You don’t need the wall.' ... They want to try and do anything possible to hurt us because of the fact it’s politics. I understand that. I don’t even hold it against them, except you should always put your country first and they’re not doing that."

"Watch what happens," Trump said in concluding his statement.

The Senate measure, which passed by voice vote late Wednesday, provided a total of $1.6 billion for border security but did not include funding for a border wall. Trump's allies had warned him that he would have even less leverage to demand wall funding after Democrats take control of the House on Jan. 3 and worried that Trump's failure to make good on his signature campaign promise could hamper his re-election campaign.

After meeting with Trump at the White House earlier Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters that Trump had told them he would not sign the measure out of "legitimate concerns for border security."

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh said Trump had "gotten word" to him that he would either be "getting funding to the border or he's shutting the whole thing down." A day earlier, Limbaugh complained that it appeared "Trump gets nothing and the Democrats get everything, including control of the House."

The president issued threatening tweets and a stern statement from his press secretary before calling GOP lawmakers to the White House, where he told them he wasn't on board with the Senate measure, which would fund much of the government through Feb. 8.

"I am asking Congress to defend the border of our nation," Trump said at a White House event. "Walls work, whether we like it or not."

TRUMP REFUSES TO BACK GOVERNMENT FUNDING DEAL, PRESSES FOR BORDER WALL MONEY

Ratcheting up the suspense, Trump added: "I look forward to signing a bill that fulfills our fundamental duty to the American people ... we'll see what we can do."

Democratic leaders were incredulous Thursday evening, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying the president was throwing a "temper tantrum."

"Today's events have made one thing clear: President Trump is plunging the country into chaos," said Schumer, referencing the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis in addition to the pending shutdown. " ... The Trump temper tantrum may produce a government shutdown. It will not get him his wall. Donald Trump wants a shutdown and [Republicans] seem to be so afraid that they're going to go along. We'll see."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the measure to fund a border wall was "a shameful bill that is unworthy of this House of Representatives and certainly of the American people."

On the House floor, Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., accused Republicans of "playing political games ... to pander to the president of the United States."

"How sad it is that the Republican leadership of this Congress ... have consistently been unable to meet their fiscal responsibilities," Hoyer said. " ... This bill is going nowhere. The Senate won't accept it. Now perhaps the Senate will send it back amended. Perhaps."

Despite his line in the sand, Trump appeared to float one possible path to compromise, referring to "steel slats" at the border rather than the concrete barrier he'd talked about during the campaign. With that phrasing, Trump appeared to be describing fencing, to which Congress is more amenable.

The White House had previously floated another possible workaround, suggesting Trump would approve a deal with no wall dollars and pursue other funding options. Trump said he would use the military to fund and build the wall, while White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump had directed all his Cabinet secretaries to look for usable funds.

Fox News' Alex Pappas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.