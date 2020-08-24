Tom Homan: 'There’s no vaccine for the rising crime in Democrat-controlled cities'

Regarding the issues currently facing America, former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan noted on Monday that there will be a coronavirus vaccine, “but there’s no vaccine for the rising crime in Democrat-controlled cities.”

Homan also noted on “Fox & Friends” on Monday that President Trump “built the greatest economy in the history of this country and he’d do it again.”

Homan made the comments following another night of violence in Portland, Ore. On Sunday, Portland police declared a riot at the city’s North Precinct after officers reported that protesters threw rocks and bottles and shined lasers in their direction.

A fire burned an awning at the city's north precinct late Sunday, news outlets reported. The tear gas was reportedly deployed after the fire had been set.

The latest unrest follows a violent protest Saturday that was finally broken up by federal authorities from a plaza near a federal building as dueling demonstrations in Portland by right-wing and left-wing protesters turned violent and 14 were arrested.

Homan said protesters in Portland are “out there breaking laws every night because there is no system of consequence, there’s no system of deterrence because the Democratic politicians, whether it's the mayor or governor, have handcuffed the police.”

He also noted that the “prosecutor over there is not prosecuting low-level crimes.”

“Let the police officer actually do their job, they can end this stuff, but that's not happening because you got a mayor that don't let them do their job, you got a governor that don't think there is a problem and you got a prosecutor that refuses to prosecute,” Homan said.

President Trump urged leaders in Oregon again to request federal assistance to quell the violence on Saturday after city Mayor Ted Wheeler and Gov. Kate Brown, both Democrats, criticized his decision to deploy troops to the city to protect federal property in July.

On Monday, Homan said he thinks “this ought to be front and center” at the Republican National Convention, which will kick off later in the day.

DUELLING PORTLAND CLASHES SHUT DOWN STREETS AS POLICE TRY TO MANAGE CHAOS

“This is a failure of the Democrat party, Democrat governors and Democrat mayors and it's not a coincidence every one of these cities started out as a sanctuary city that walked away from immigration enforcement years ago,” Homan said. “So it really wasn't about immigration, it was about walking away from law enforcement.”

He added, “This is a winning message for this president because he’s a law and order president, unlike Joe Biden.”

Homan stressed that “our streets are safer because of President Donald Trump. You can't take that away from him. He has done more to secure our border than any president in my lifetime, stone-cold fact.”

He said if “Joe Biden wins the presidency, we lose the border.”

“President Trump has got illegal immigration down 60 to 85%, depending on what month you look at because of the actions he’s taken,” Homan said, adding that “The Biden effect is already happening.”

He noted that “crossings last month are up over 40%,” adding that “most of them are sent back to Mexico because of COVID, but 40% more people tried to get in this country last month.”

Homan then explained why he thinks there has been an increase in people trying to cross the border and get into the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They see in the news Biden’s going to win the presidency, he’s going to give them free health care, he’s not going to deport, even put a moratorium on deportations. He’s only going to deport those who commit felonies. He supports sanctuary cities and abolishing ICE,” Homan said.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche and The Associated Press contributed to this report.