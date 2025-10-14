Hochul's office silent when pressed if she sticks by 'no one is above the law' belief amid AG's indictment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul offered her support of Empire State Attorney General Letitia James when she was first indicted on charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution, following years of the New York governor celebrating legal challenges originating in her home state and elsewhere against President Donald Trump.

"New Yorkers know @NewYorkStateAGJames for her integrity, her independence, and her relentless fight for justice. What we're seeing today is nothing less than the weaponization of the Justice Department to punish those who hold the powerful accountable," Hochul posted to X following James' indictment.

A grand jury in Virginia indicted James Thursday, months after Federal Housing Finance Director Bill Pulte said in a criminal referral to the Department of Justice in April that James allegedly falsified mortgage records to obtain more favorable loans. She faces charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution.

Pulte alleged in his criminal referral that James purchased a home in Norfolk, Virginia, in 2023, but identified it as her primary residence on mortgage documents and a Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac form. James is legally required to live in New York as a statewide elected official in that state.

"No one is above the law. The charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust," U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan said when James was indicted. "The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served."

Hochul, as well as other prominent Democrats, have pointed to the indictment as alleged "political weaponization" and political persecution of a Trump foe at the hands of the administration.

James and Trump have long traded barbs, with James campaigning for the attorney general job in 2018 vowing to pursue legal charges against Trump if elected. Her office ultimately filed nearly 100 legal challenges against the first Trump administration and vowed to continue the legal battles upon his re-election in November 2024.

Trump accused Democrats of waging lawfare — which is understood as leveraging the courts to gain political advantage — as a last-ditch attempt to prevent him from running for the Oval Office again in the 2024 cycle and securing another federal election win. Trump, for example, was indicted and found guilty in a New York case that accused him of falsifying business records, he was indicted on racketeering charges in Georgia, faced federal criminal cases claiming he mishandled sensitive government documents after his first presidency, and another claiming he attempted to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump also faced civil cases, including James accusing Trump and the Trump Organization of inflating asset values in a lawsuit that found Trump and his companies liable.

Fox News Digital took a look back at Hochul's previous comments on Trump and the legal cases that plagued the president during his first administration through his interim as the 45th and 47th president, and found the governor frequently celebrated cases that conservatives identified as "lawfare."

Fox News Digital reached out to Hochul's office for comment on her past remarks on legal cases against Trump as she promotes the narrative that the administration is weaponizng the justice system against political foes but did not immediately receive a reply. Fox Digital specifically asked if Hochul stands by her previous comments that "no one is above the law," considering James' indictment, but did not receive replies.

Trump is the first and only president to be impeached twice by the House, with Hochul remaking during his first impeachment in 2019 — which accused him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to allegedly seeking foreign interference from Ukraine to boost his re-election efforts in 2020 — that no one is above the law.

"It’s really quite simple — NO ONE is above the law. Not now, not ever," she posted to Facebook. "Speaker Pelosi & Democrats in Congress are holding the president accountable because they have a patriotic duty to uphold our Constitution, not play partisan politics."

As Trump stood trial for the civil fraud case launched by James that accused Trump and Trump Organization of financial fraud, Hochul commented that she had "full confidence" that he would be held accountable, while also remarking that he had "temper tantrums" in the court.

"Former President Donald Trump is testifying in an unprecedented civil trial brought by our own Attorney General, Tish James. So far from telling the truth as he's required to do, he's throwing temper tantrums from the witness stand and verbally attacking judges and courtroom staff. His conduct has been a disgrace and I have full confidence that Donald Trump will be held accountable for his actions," she said in November of 2023.

A month later, the Democratic governor appeared to throw her support behind a lawsuit that aimed to prevent Trump's name from appearing on voting ballots for the 2024 election.

A group of Colorado voters brought forth a lawsuit in 2022 arguing Trump should be deemed ineligible from holding political office under a Civil War-era insurrection clause. The lawsuit argued Trump's action on Jan. 6, 2021 — when supporters breached the U.S. Capitol — violated a clause in the 14th Amendment that prevents officers of the United States, members of Congress or state legislatures who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the Constitution from holding political office.

"Jan. 6 will live in infamy. Shame on us if we forget that," Hochul said in December 2023, when the Colorado Supreme Court declared him ineligible to run for president. "Shame on us what happened to this country when a Capitol that I used to proudly walk in as a member of Congress was literally under siege, people died, people were injured, and if he doesn’t take responsibility for that, then the American people ought to hold him accountable. So that’s what’s starting in Colorado."

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled in March 2024 to keep Trump on the ballot.

After Trump was found liable in James' civil fraud case in 2023 and ordered to pay $355 million fine, Hochul worked to calm other business leaders' concerns that they could face similar trials, citing that Trump and "his behavior" set him apart.

"I think that this is really an extraordinary, unusual circumstance that the law-abiding and rule-following New Yorkers who are business people have nothing to worry about, because they’re very different than Donald Trump and his behavior," Hochul said on radio show "The Cats Roundtable" in February 2024.

An appeals court threw out the monetary penalty in the case earlier in 2025.

Later that same year, Hochul celebrated that "no one is above the law" when Trump was found guilty in NY v. Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

"Today's verdict reaffirms that no one is above the law," Hochul said in a statement in May 2024. "In preparation for a verdict in this trial, I directed my Administration to closely coordinate with local and federal law enforcement and we continue to monitor the situation. We are committed to protecting the safety of all New Yorkers and the integrity of our judicial system."

As the election came down to the wire in 2024, Hochul slammed Trump as a "fraud" and "philanderer" who lacked New York values, while pointing to the NY v. Trump case.

"Donald Trump was born a New Yorker but ended up a fraud, a philanderer, and a felon. He wasn’t raised with the New York values that I know," Hochul declared during her Democratic National Convention speech in Chicago in 2024. "Trust me, America, if you think you’re tired of Donald Trump, talk to a New Yorker. We’ve had to deal with them for 78 long years, the fraud, the tax dodging, the sham university, the shady charities."

Trump won the Republican primary in the 2024 election cycle, and swept the seven battleground states on Election Day, defeating then-Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed then-Preisdent Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

Hochul and James held a press conference the day after the election, and vowed to battle the Trump agenda while honoring the results of the election.

"I want to be very clear that while we honor the results of this election and will work with anyone who wants to be a partner in achieving the goals of our administration in our state, that does not mean we'll accept an agenda from Washington that strips away the rights that New Yorkers have long enjoyed," Hochul said on Nov. 6, 2024.

"We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result," James said during the same press conference. "And my office has been preparing for several months because we've been here before," James said. "We faced this challenge before, and we used the rule of law to fight back. And we are prepared to fight back once again because, as the attorney general of this great state, it is my job to protect and defend the rights of New Yorkers and the rule of law. And I will not shrink from that responsibility."

Trump slammed the onslaught of court cases against him in recent years, denying wrongdoing and identifying them as attempts from his political foes as tools to prevent him from seeking and winning re-election.

"They're playing with the courts, as you know, they've been playing with the courts for four years. Probably got me more votes because I got the highest number of votes ever gotten by a Republican by far, actually, by a lot. And, you know, we had a great election, so I guess it didn't work. But even to this day, they're playing with the courts and they're friendly judges that like to try and make everybody happy. … It's called lawfare, it's called weaponization of justice," Trump said in January, just days before he was sworn back into office.