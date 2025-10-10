Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Legal expert calls out 'ironic' twist as NY AG who prosecuted Trump faces federal bank fraud charges

Jonathan Turley tells ‘America Reports’ he expects Letitia James to claim she’s the target of a 'vindictive prosecution'

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Jonathan Turley breaks down 'tough' case against Letitia James Video

Jonathan Turley breaks down 'tough' case against Letitia James

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley joins ‘America Reports’ to explain the case against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Attorney General Letitia James is facing federal charges of bank fraud and of making false statements to a financial institution.

George Washington University law professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley highlighted the irony of the charges, noting they follow James’ years-long prosecution of President Donald Trump on similar grounds.

"What’s really ironic is she just asked for half a billion dollars of damages against Trump in a case where no one lost any money. In fact, the bank made money," Turley told "America Reports" on Friday. 

LETITIA JAMES' OWN WORDS COME BACK TO HAUNT HER AFTER FEDERAL BANK FRAUD CHARGES FILED

"In this case, the government's alleging that she made serious money, that by misrepresenting the status of this property, she made thousands of dollars."

Letitia James angrily gestures and points finger

NY Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at Manhattan Federal Courthouse on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

James faces one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a financial institution. According to the indictment, she falsely claimed a Virginia home was her personal second residence to secure favorable loan terms, while actually renting it out.

Trump has previously called for Justice Department action against James, something Turley said may hinder the case. 

NEW YORK AG LETITIA JAMES' INDICTMENT SPARKS SHARP PARTISAN DIVIDE

Turley suggested that moving forward, James may claim to be the target of "vindictive prosecution" and "selective prosecution." He said Trump’s social media posts urging the DOJ to take action will likely be a central piece of evidence in their defense.  

Turley also noted he believes the odds will favor James. He said her legal team is likely to challenge the appointment of the acting U.S. attorney who signed off on the charges.

"James is likely to say that the acting U.S. attorney who signed off on these charges was not appropriately appointed and therefore should not have held that office," Turley explained. 

"If that is the case, then the indictment would go down."

DOJ OPENS GRAND JURY INVESTIGATION INTO LETITIA JAMES TIED TO TRUMP CIVIL CASE

James and her supporters have framed the charges as politically motivated.

"He is forcing federal law enforcement agencies to do his bidding, all because I did my job as the New York State attorney general," James said in a video posted online.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani attend a campaign rally

New York Attorney General Letitia James and mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani attend a campaign rally at Lou Gehrig Plaza in the Bronx, where Mamdani received endorsements from Bronx elected officials on September 2, 2025. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani called the prosecution "an attack on our city" and "a blatant miscarriage of justice." 

Turley questioned why similar outrage was not expressed during James’ prosecution of Trump.

"I don't remember Mamdani coming out and denouncing James when she ran for office on the pledge to nail Donald Trump for something, not even specifying what it might be," he said.

Letitia James indicted for alleged 'intentional criminal acts' Video

"None of these people were objecting to any of that lawfare."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James’ 2018 campaign for New York Attorney General included a promise to pursue Trump. 

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue