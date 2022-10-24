Expand / Collapse search
Ron DeSantis
Published

Hispanic voters prefer DeSantis, including some Dems: poll

The poll showed that most Democrats approved of how DeSantis is handling the recovery from Hurricane Ian

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
A new poll shows that Hispanic voters in Florida prefer Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over Democrat challenger Charlie Crist – and this includes registered Democrats.

The poll, from Telemundo/LX News, surveyed registered Hispanic voters who said they are likely to vote in November's election. When asked who they would vote for if the election were held at the time, 51% said DeSantis, compared to 44% for Crist, 1% other, and 4% undecided. The survey was taken from Oct. 17-20.

Of the participants who are registered as Democrats, 6% said they would vote for DeSantis. In contrast, just 1% of registered Republicans said they would vote for Crist. Of the independents, 56% favored DeSantis, with 34% for Crist.

Fox News reached out to the DeSantis campaign for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

The poll also broke down Hispanic origin, with Cuban-Americans overwhelmingly supporting DeSantis at a rate of 72%, compared to 22% for Crist.  Of Puerto Rican voters, 59% supported Crist with 37% for DeSantis. Of Hispanics that are neither Cuban nor Puerto Rican, Crist led DeSantis 53% to 43%.

The poll also asked Hispanic voters how they feel about how DeSantis has handled a variety of issues. Majorities of Republicans, Democrats, and independents all supported how the governor is handling the recovery from Hurricane Ian, with 54% of Democrats approving, compared to 94% of Republicans and 72% of independents.

In this photo from Feb. 24, 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2022 CPAC conference at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando. 

In this photo from Feb. 24, 2022, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2022 CPAC conference at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando.  (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

A sizable chunk of Democrats also supported how the governor handled the COVID-19 pandemic, with 34% giving their approval, along with 98% of Republicans and 61% of independents. 

The only area where Democratic support for DeSantis's performance was in the single digits was his relocation of migrants to Martha's Vineyard. While 90% of Republicans and 56% of independents supported this, 9% of Democrats approved.

Overall, 19% of Democrats approved of DeSantis's job performance overall, with 89% of Republicans and 62% of independents also approving

Early voting in the race began Monday morning. DeSantis and Crist are scheduled to debate each other on Tuesday.

