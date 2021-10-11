Herschel Walker’s team raised $3.7M since launching Senate bid

Herschel Walker, the Heisman Trophy winner while playing running back at the University of Georgia, announced Monday that his campaign pulled in $3.7 million — or about $100,000 per day — in his effort to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in 2022.

Walker, a major Trump supporter and surrogate in last year’s election, said in a statement obtained by Fox News that his team is "overwhelmed by the support" from about 50,000 Americans who contributed.

"National Democrats have already said they plan to spend $100 million on this race, and these strong numbers show that we are ready to go head to head with anybody," he said.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, told Politico in an interview last month that he spoke to Walker and had a "good conversation."

"I think there’s every indication that he is going to be a good candidate," McConnell said.

The Associated Press reported in August that Warnock, who defeated Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election last January, had already raised $10.5 million for the race. Walker's haul in five weeks is seen a significant.

Loeffler has not closed the door to a potential campaign. She told Fox News in June that "I have not ruled anything out." Former Sen. David Perdue, who narrowly lost to now-Sen. Jon Ossoff in the state’s other runoff election, earlier this year said he was passing on making a 2022 bid.

Polls out of Georgia show Walker with a wide lead among the Republican field. The Hill pointed to a Trafalgar Group poll that showed Walker with 75.7% of support from likely Georgia Republican primary voters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report