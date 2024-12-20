Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Congress

Here's what's different in the new spending legislation approved by the House

The bill, unlike the version rejected last night, removes a debt limit extension sought by President-elect Donald Trump.

By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
Published
close
Interim spending bill appears to pass the House Video

Interim spending bill appears to pass the House

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on efforts to avoid a government shutdown on 'Special Report.'

House lawmakers voted Friday to approve a newly negotiated spending bill that included many of the same components of the earlier legislation — but without the debt limit provision that had sparked consternation among many in the party.

Republican leaders shared the text late Friday, shortly before lawmakers approved the spending legislation, 366-34.

Lawmakers were scrambling for a path forward after an initial bill was tanked by President-elect Trump and his allies on Wednesday, and a later bill approved by Trump failed on the House floor Thursday.

HOUSE PASSES SPENDING BILL TO AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

House Speaker Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks briefly to reporters just before a vote on an amended interim spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The bill, unlike the version rejected Thursday night, removes a debt limit extension sought by President-elect Donald Trump, which would have included a two-year suspension of the debt limit.

That version failed to garner support among Democrats, who were more broadly opposed to the idea, and from fiscal conservatives within the Republican Party. 

The new legislation includes provisions such as $10 billion in aid to farmers and agriculture subsidies included in the earlier version of the bill — which were considered must-pass provisions by many lawmakers.

It also includes $100 billion in disaster aid for U.S. residents, including victims of devastating hurricanes in some U.S. states.

"We will not have a government shutdown, and we will meet our obligations for our farmers who need aid, for the disaster victims all over the country, and for making sure that military and essential services, and everyone who relies upon the federal government for a paycheck is paid over the holidays," House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters before Friday's vote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote. 

Breanne Deppisch is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the 2024 election and other national news.

More from Politics