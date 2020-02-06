Here are the prisons that house convicted Trump associates

Then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election led to the imprisonment of several people who worked with or were associated with President Trump during his White House campaign.

Mueller, who released his highly anticipated report last March after a nearly two-year investigation, later revealed that he found no evidence of Trump associates colluding with the Russians to influence the 2016 election.

But several people connected to Trump convicted as part of his probe are serving -- or already served -- jail time for crimes unrelated to coordination or conspiracy with the Russian government during the last presidential election. And two are still waiting to be sentenced.

Here are the prisons that house those convicted Trump associates:

Paul Manafort

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is currently being held in Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Loretto in Loretto, Penn.

He was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison last year on foreign lobbying and witness tampering charges.

He is expected to be released on Dec. 25, 2024.

Michael Cohen

Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen is currently being held in Federal Correctional Institute Otisville in Otisville, New York—nearly 70 miles northwest of New York City.

Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, tax evasion, and lying to Congress about Trump’s past business dealings in Russia.

He is expected to be released on Nov. 22, 2021.

George Papadopoulos

Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos served 12 days in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to making false statements to federal prosecutors in the special counsel’s investigation.

Papadopoulos was held at Federal Correctional Institute Oxford, located in Oxford, Wis.

He was released on Dec. 7, 2018.

Roger Stone

Trump confidant and GOP operative Roger Stone was found guilty on all seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements to Congress in Washington, D.C. federal court in November.

Stone was charged with providing false statements to the House Intelligence Committee about communications having to do with WikiLeaks, obstructing a congressional investigation of Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election, and witness tampering.

Stone is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 20. It is unclear which prison he will report to.

Michael Flynn

Former White House National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements regarding conversations he had with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak as part of Mueller’s probe.

Flynn’s sentencing has been delayed for years.

Most recently, Flynn filed to withdraw his guilty plea, after the Justice Department, in January, recommended up to six months of prison time.

It is unclear, at this point, if and when Flynn could be sentenced.