©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Herbert Hoover’s humanitarian work is long remembered, but his presidency was tainted by the Great Depression

Hoover was the 31st President of the United States, but he is remembered by many for the work he did before and after his time in the White House

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
    Herbert Hoover served as America's 31st president. The republican took control of the White House in 1928 but was defeated when he ran for a second term in 1932.  (Getty Images)

    Hoover became known for his humanitarian efforts before he took office. At the start of World War I, Hoover, who was living in London, helped 120,000 Americans to return home. He also led the Commission for Relief in Belgium, (CRB), which helped provide food and clothing during the war.  (Getty Images)

    Hoover met his wife, Lou, while they were both attending Stanford University. After graduation, they moved to China.  (Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

    Hoover was the Secretary of Commerce under President Warren Harding and President Calvin Coolidge. While holding this role, he was part of the first American demonstration of television on April 7, 1927.  (Getty Images)

    Hoover became president after Coolidge served two terms in the White House.  (Imagno/Getty Images)

    Hoover's inauguration was held on March 4, 1929. Much of his presidency was tainted by the Great Depression, which began the same year Hoover took office.  (Chicago Sun-Times/Chicago Daily News collection/Chicago History Museum/Getty Images)

    After Amelia Earhart completed her non-stop solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean, she was invited to the White House, where Hoover honored the female pilot with the gold medal of the National Geographic Society on June 21, 1932.  (Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    In the 1932 election, Hoover was defeated by Franklin D. Roosevelt, but that wasn't the end of his time in politics. He worked for commissions under both President Harry Truman and President Dwight Eisenhower. Hoover also dedicated a lot of his life post-presidency to writing books.   (Irving Haberman/IH Images/Getty Images)

    On Hoover's 88th birthday, August 10, 1962, the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum opened its doors to the public. Hoover died two years later, on October 20, 1964.  (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Herbert Hoover was the 31st President of the United States. He was known as "the great humanitarian," largely because of his work during World War I and the years following his presidency. 

Hoover was born on August 10, 1874, in West Branch, Iowa. After the death of both of his parents, Hoover became an orphan at the age of nine. When he was 11, he moved to Oregon. 

Hoover went on to attend Stanford University as part of the inaugural class, where he met his wife, Lou. They married on February 10, 1899, and jetted off to China the next day. 

AFTER THEY LEAVE THE WHITE HOUSE, WHAT SHOULD AMERICA DO WITH OUR EX-PRESIDENTS? 

While living and working in China, the Boxer Rebellion of June 1900 occurred. His wife worked in hospitals during the time, while Hoover helped direct the building of barricades.

When World War I began in Europe, Hoover was living in London. During this time, he helped 120,000 Americans return home to the United States, according to the source. 

Hoover also led the Commission for Relief in Belgium, which provided food for Belgian civilians, according to the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum. 

MAKE HERBERT HOOVER GREAT AGAIN: WHAT OTHERS CAN LEARN FROM ONE MAN'S POST-PRESIDENCY

After that, Hoover became the head of the U.S. Food Administration under President Woodrow Wilson. He also served as Secretary of Commerce in President Warren Harding and President Calvin Coolidge's administrations. 

Hoover himself earned the Republican nomination and became the 31st President of the United States from 1929 to 1933. In the same year he took office, the Great Depression began, and it continued through his presidency. 

While the years he spent in the White House have been associated with the Great Depression, he spent the years following his presidential departure still working in politics, including on commissions under both President Harry Truman and President Dwight Eisenhower. 

He also dedicated much of his post-presidential time to writing books, including three memoirs covering his early life, his time in office and the Great Depression. 

Hoover died on October 20, 1964. 

