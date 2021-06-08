Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris
Harris says she will visit the southern border but does not indicate when

Harris said she had perviously 'spent a lot of time at the border'

By Adam Shaw | Fox News
Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday said she will visit the U.S.-Mexico border, but did not say when.

"Yes, I will and I have before," she said in response to a question about whether she would visit the border. "Listen, anybody, especially if you’re from California you know,  I've spent a lot of time on the border both going there physically and aware of the issues."

Harris, who spoke as she completed a two-day trip to Guatemala and Mexico, has faced constant criticism about her failure to go to the border since being appointed to lead diplomatic efforts to end the migration crisis in March.

