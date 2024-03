Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

In a presidential race boasting two historically unpopular candidates, President Biden's running mate is somehow doing worse than both of them.

Vice President Kamala Harris has not been able to win the approval of voters as the general election season ramps up, according to a new poll from USA TODAY and Suffolk University.

The data from the national survey shows that approximately 52% of registered voters disapprove of her performance as vice president.

This compares to only 36% of respondents that believe she is handling the office well. Significantly, 10% of respondents remain undecided about their feelings toward her performance.

Her failure to build a strong base of voter approval mirrors her running mate — Biden, in the same poll, boasted a similarly disappointing 41% approval rating.

Approximately 55% of respondents told USA TODAY/Suffolk pollsters that they disapprove of the president's job performance. Just under 3% remained undecided.

"Usually, it's a secondary and muted discussion about vice presidents. This time, it's going to be almost a parallel and loud discussion in comparison," Suffolk University Political Research Center Director David Paleologos said in USA TODAY's report.

Trump received a 49% approval rating and a 47% disapproval rating — the only one of the three individuals to squeak by with a net approval.

Similar to Biden, only 3% of individuals polled remain undecided on their evaluation of Trump as president.

The USA TODAY/Suffolk poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11. It has a +/-3.1% margin of error.

Both Biden and Trump have secured enough delegates in their respective party primaries to become assumed nominees.

Trump is expected to be officially nominated by the Republican Party in July, and Biden is similarly expected to become the Democratic nominee in August.