ELECTIONS

New poll reveals Americans trust Donald Trump over Biden to lead the US as president

Voters also approve of Trump's handling of more issues than Biden

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Andrew Murray Fox News
Published
Trump: 'I'm not a conservative, I'm a man of common sense' Video

Trump: 'I'm not a conservative, I'm a man of common sense'

Donald Trump told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday that he was not a conservative but rather, "a man of common sense." 

Americans have more trust in former President Donald Trump to lead the United States as commander in chief than President Biden, according to a poll released before the two candidates are expected to be officially named their party's 2024 nominees.

When asked who Americans would trust more to lead the United States as president between the two, a new ABC/Ipsos poll found that more respondents trust Trump, 36%, over Biden, who received 33%. About 30% of respondents said they would trust neither candidate.

The survey also revealed that voters approve of Trump's handling of more issues than Biden's.

Specifically, more respondents approved of Trump's handling of inflation, crime, the southern border crisis, gun violence, and the economy over that of the current administration.

LOCKING IT UP: TRUMP, BIDEN, EXPECTED TO CLINCH GOP, DEMOCRAT PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATIONS IN TUESDAY'S PRIMARIES

Trump is expected to clinch the GOP presidential nomination on March 12

The ABC/Ipsos poll found that the majority of respondents approve of former President Donald Trump's handling of key issues over President Biden. (Mike Stewart/Associated Press)

On immigration, a key issue going into 2024, 45% of respondents said they approve of how Trump handled the issue while president, with only 29% supporting how Biden is handling the crisis at the southern border.

Only 37% of respondents approve of Biden's handling of the economy, while 49% said they approve of the way Trump handled the issue while president.

BIDEN VS. TRUMP IS FORCING AMERICANS TO CONFRONT THE AGE ISSUE. BUT NO ONE WILL ANSWER ONE BIG QUESTION

The plurality of respondents, 45%, also approved of Trump's handling of crime over Biden.

Joe Biden during SOTU speech

President Biden delivers the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on March 7, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla)

Additionally, respondents said they prefer former Trump's handling of gun violence over Biden's, 37% to 34%. 

Biden was viewed as handling only two issues better than Trump: abortion and climate change.

About 47% of respondents approve of how Biden is handling the issue of abortion, while 35% support how Trump handled the issue during his presidency. 

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Trump and President Biden will likely be named their party;s nominees and go head-to-head in a 2020 general election rematch. (Getty Images)

On climate change, 42% of respondents prefer how Biden is handling climate change over 33% who had a positive view of how Trump handled the issue.

The ABC/Ipsos poll was conducted March 8 to 9, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

Aubrie Spady is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

