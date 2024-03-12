New poll reveals Americans trust Donald Trump over Biden to lead the US as president

Americans have more trust in former President Donald Trump to lead the United States as commander in chief than President Biden, according to a poll released before the two candidates are expected to be officially named their party's 2024 nominees.

When asked who Americans would trust more to lead the United States as president between the two, a new ABC/Ipsos poll found that more respondents trust Trump, 36%, over Biden, who received 33%. About 30% of respondents said they would trust neither candidate.

The survey also revealed that voters approve of Trump's handling of more issues than Biden's.

Specifically, more respondents approved of Trump's handling of inflation, crime, the southern border crisis, gun violence, and the economy over that of the current administration.

On immigration, a key issue going into 2024, 45% of respondents said they approve of how Trump handled the issue while president, with only 29% supporting how Biden is handling the crisis at the southern border.

Only 37% of respondents approve of Biden's handling of the economy, while 49% said they approve of the way Trump handled the issue while president.

The plurality of respondents, 45%, also approved of Trump's handling of crime over Biden.

Additionally, respondents said they prefer former Trump's handling of gun violence over Biden's, 37% to 34%.

Biden was viewed as handling only two issues better than Trump: abortion and climate change.

About 47% of respondents approve of how Biden is handling the issue of abortion, while 35% support how Trump handled the issue during his presidency.

On climate change, 42% of respondents prefer how Biden is handling climate change over 33% who had a positive view of how Trump handled the issue.

The ABC/Ipsos poll was conducted March 8 to 9, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.