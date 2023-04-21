Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Harris announces over $550 million in recommended funding to 'make communities resilient to climate impacts'

Vice President Harris formerly announced the funding Friday in Miami

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday the Department of Commerce has recommended $562 million in funding for projects that help make communities "resilient" to climate change impacts.

Harris was scheduled to make a formal announcement about the investment at an event Friday evening in Miami.

The awards were formed under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate-Ready Coasts Initiative, which is funded by both the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a Department of Commerce release said. 

Included in the $562 million funding is $477 million for "projects strengthening coastal communities ability to respond to extreme weather events, pollution, and marine debris; restoring coastal habitats to help wildlife and humans thrive; building the capacity of underserved communities to address climate hazards and supporting community-driven restoration; and creating jobs in local communities," according to the release.

JEAN-PIERRE CLAIMS MCCARTHY ENERGY PLAN WOULD GIVE KIDS ASTHMA

Kamala Harris waves

Vice President Kamala Harris hasn't visited the southern border since June 2021 despite leading the effort to address the migrant surge. (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Another $46 million will go to the NOAA National Fish and Wildlife Foundation National Coastal Resilience Fund partnership, which helps communities prepare for an increase in coastal flooding, sea-level rises, and intense storms.

In addition, $39.1 million will go towards "34 state and territorial coastal zone management programs and 30 national estuarine research reserves that work in partnership with NOAA under the Coastal Zone Management Act," the DOC release said.

BIDEN EXECUTIVE ORDER TO REQUIRE AGENCIES TO MAKE ‘ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE’ PART OF MISSION

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a press briefing in the briefing room of the White House. (AP/Andrew Harnik, File)

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said that the Biden-Harris administration is "moving aggressively" to "tackle the climate crisis."

Kamala Harris bus

Vice President Kamala Harris touts electric school buses during Seattle appearance. (White House)

"These investments will create jobs while protecting people, communities and ecosystems from the threats of climate change, and help our nation take the steps it needs to become more resilient and build a clean energy economy," Raimondo said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

